Don’t remember an icebox in the kitchen? Keep reading anyway.

﻿ If you remember when refrigerators were called iceboxes, keep reading. This column is for you. Even if you weren’t around a few decades ago, keep reading as well – most likely, you’re a millennial with no time to bake elaborate desserts from scratch. We’re now in the 21st century, but everyone can benefit from extra time in the kitchen. Along with a cooler kitchen courtesy of a no-bake recipe, icebox pies (I’m not sure they’re still called that, but that was my grandmother’s name for them) require minimal fuss and muss and taste simply divine.

Whatever you call them, one common denominator is that these rich, fluffy pies have withstood the test of time. And that’s because, as I stated above, but it bears repeating – they’re delicious. If, like me, you were lucky enough to be raised on these cool, refreshing pies or are discovering them for the first time, a common denominator is that they’re perfect for summer meals and entertaining. My grandmother’s pies in flavors like lemon, chocolate and my personal favorite, the fruity, creamy Millionaire, were my first entry into the world of delicious icebox pies.

When it comes to fillings, the options are endless. Pudding mixes, cream cheese, fresh fruit and many other ingredients, either alone or in combination with others, can be used to make an icebox pie. Flavors can include, but aren’t limited to strawberry, banana, lemon, lime, chocolate, vanilla, espresso, peanut butter and many more.

Crushed graham cracker, vanilla wafer or cookie crumb crusts are easy to make. To save even more time, use pre-crushed graham, shortbread or Oreo chocolate cookie crumbs available in supermarket baking sections.

My versatile grandmother would have been the first to admit that pies don't have to come from the oven to be impressive. We no longer have iceboxes, but we still have its namesake, the timeless icebox pie.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.

﻿ Favorite Millionaire Pie

﻿This resembles and tastes like fruit salad in a pie crust!

﻿ Ingredients:

• 1 prepared graham cracker crust

• 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut

• 1 can 15.25oz crushed pineapple, well drained

• 1 cup maraschino cherries drained & chopped

• ½ cup pecans chopped

• 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

• 5 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon maraschino cherry juice

• 1 ½ cups whipped topping plus extra for garnish if desired

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine coconut, crushed pineapple, cherries, pecans, sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice and cherry juice. Fold in whipped topping, then pour into crust.

2. Top with additional whipped topping and cherries if desired. Refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight.

﻿Easiest Lemon Icebox Pie Ever

Ingredients:

• 9-inch graham cracker crust

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 can 14-ounce sweetened condensed milk

• ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

Directions:

1. In large bowl, beat filling ingredients until smooth. Spread evenly in crust. Refrigerate 4 hours but no longer than 8 hours.

2. Top with whipped cream if desired.