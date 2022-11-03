﻿It’s been well documented that the nation and Mississippi are experiencing a referee shortage.

That problem stems from the simple fact that it’s a result of refereeing be one of the nation’s least desirable jobs/duties because of the scrutiny received from fans. And the issue between fans and refs seems to have only increased in recent years.

The incidents of fans verbally abusing or even assaulting referees have become more and more common. This past spring, a Hattiesburg woman made national headlines for punching an umpire at a 12-year-old softball game.

On the flip side, as a society, we do a poor job of actually praising officials. For so long, the best praise officials could get was if you didn’t talk about them after a game. But most recently, MLB umpire Pat Hoberg made headlines and praise for calling a perfect game in the World Series in which he made every correct call behind the plate. We need more of that to try and meet this demand for officials and, more so, good officiating.

The increase in lousy fan behavior coincides with cameras and social media increasing the standard and magnifying glass for referees to be correct has brewed a perfect storm of problems for sports on every level.

Now more than ever, referees in every sport have to try and hold themselves to a higher standard. That’s why when I covered last Friday’s game between Hattiesburg and West Jones and witnessed a display of what can be objectively called poor and biased officiating, I left the game with a poor taste in my mouth.

Let me give several disclaimers – the first is that Hattiesburg won the game 20-14. The second is that, even though I cover Hattiesburg, this in no way makes me a fan. As a journalist, I take pains to avoid being remotely considered biased. I have no stake in whether or not Hattiesburg won that game, and frankly, it does not matter to me if they win or lose in any sport, as is the case for every team, school and program that I cover.

Having said that, watching the officiating and reviewing the game footage, it’s hard not to believe that Friday’s officiating crew was not biased toward West Jones. Let me clarify that I’m not questioning the integrity of West Jones’ football program. This is about the integrity of officiating and being held to that standard.

According to my stats, Hattiesburg was flagged 17 times for over 150 yards in penalties, several of which came at the game’s most pivotal moments. By comparison, West Jones was flagged eight times for 80 yards. The Mustangs also had 133 yards of total offense. And look, I would say at least 10 of Hattiesburg’s flags were warranted, but penalties were called at pivotal moments, and then there were obvious missed calls for West Jones.

One of the most question﻿able calls came in the fourth quarter as West Jones was hoping to drive downfield and tie the game. In one play, the ball was snapped over the quarterback’s head. On the play, a West Jones wide receiver and Hattiesburg defensive back were briefly locked up within the first five yards near the Tigers’ sideline. West Jones’ receiver throws Hattiesburg’s player as the Hattiesburg player is trying to run towards the play. Neither the line judge nor back judge on Hattiesburg’s sideline threw a flag. However, the back judge on the West Jones side of the field threw a flag on Hattiesburg for unnecessary roughness.

To me, it seemed that no flag, either way, was necessary but secondly, and this was Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance’s argument, why is the back judge from West Jones’ sideline throwing a flag on the play when neither referee on the Tigers side didn’t feel the need to throw a flag?

Several plays later, on a timeout, one of the referees aggressively shoved Hattiesburg’s ball boy. I don’t know what transpired for the exchange, but if you wear the white and black stripes, you are supposed to be the law on the field and hold yourself in a calm and cool manner. This was obviously not the case, and Vance argued over the incident and was subsequently flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Notably, Hattiesburg officials filed a complaint with the MHSAA over the incident.

In addition, there was a touchdown that, after looking at video evidence, the officials missed several times. Hattiesburg was on West Jones’ 1-yard line and called several quarterback keepers, both of which seemed to show Hattiesburg scoring, but the officiating crew would not give the score to the Tigers. As a result, Hattiesburg turned the ball over on fourth and goal.

On the flip side, there were several penalties that seemed to show West Jones players not being flagged for what can be considered obvious calls. The ugliest missed call came as West Jones drove inside Hattiesburg’s red zone. Both the back judge and head official watched what was clearly a textbook chop block/high-low block in which a Hattiesburg defensive lineman was blocked below the thigh while another offensive player was blocked above the waist. The two officials are watching this unfold in the video as the Hattiesburg player is taken out from under his feet and does not throw flags on West Jones.

I know officials aren’t perfect. If officials are flag happy, then call it both ways. The same can be said if they opt to let the kids play it out and are more reserved with the flags, then that’s fine, but call it both ways. I have no proof whatsoever that the officiating crew was making calls that favored West Jones, but it’s hard not to see all the evidence and not think otherwise.

My point is this - this type of poor officiating creates more problems. First off, it hurts the integrity of the game; second, it puts players’ health at risk, which is why most of these rules have been installed. But perhaps the biggest problem is that it doesn’t help the wedge between fans and officials.

I grappled with writing this column because it does not help the ongoing issue of the referee shortage and, if anything, damages it more, which is certainly the last thing I want to do as a journalist. There’s a reason that Mississippi is now having to play football games on Thursday and Friday nights, and that’s because of a referee shortage.

As much as poor fan behavior has to be held accountable, the same has to be said for officials. I believe most officials at every level do a respectable job and that there is room for human error. But in 2022, there’s no room for an official’s integrity to be remotely questioned. Friday night felt like a step backwards than a desperately needed step forward.