Born in Forest, raised in Itta Bena, when you read Lewis "Buddy" Nordan's works, you can hear the accent. In his novel "Wolf Whistle" from 1993, Nordan's inflections as the narrator balance the story's mixture of comedy and drama.

In his Welty-like short stories about Sugar Mecklin (his literary self), you can feel the Delta heat.

Nordan was clearly raised to be a writer. He is a marvelous collector of detail. However, he does not overwhelm with them. Mostly, he carefully selects where to use them best to maintain the "velocity" of his storytelling. The graduate of Millsaps and Auburn must have been an excellent writing teacher at the University of Pittsburgh.

Down South, it is too easy to read one of his stories and find the similarities to many of the others we have discussed. His fictional hometown of Arrow Catcher is as vivid as a certain mythical county. However, in his voice and stature as both narrator and protagonist, this quaint hamlet is far closer to Ellen Douglas' Homochitto.

His short story "A Hank of Hair, A Piece of Bone" (available in his collection of Sugar Mecklin stories "Music of The Swamp") is an outstanding example of Nordan's ability to detail and always keep the story moving. Sugar, age 10, happens upon a collapsible military shovel which he buys for a dollar. At first, Nordan attracts us with its clandestine presence in his house. Sugar hides it behind a panel in the back of his closet and only visits it when he cannot get caught.

Its presence in his thoughts becomes a presence in our thoughts and takes us inside Nordan/Sugar.

What happens next best evolves in the form of Nordan's story. The "invisibility" that was once a thrill for him spreads to his home life. We see his father usually behind closed doors drowning his sorrows.

We see his mother coping with a problem that has become a habit with no solution. Sugar's homelife and its uncertainty fuel him to take his shovel and dig for some other semblance of life. As he burrows everywhere, he learns to watch nature and how to correct his mistakes. The mistakes of the past continue to roll through his thoughts, however.

Given tacit permission to dig as he sees fit, Sugar embarks on a journey over one summer that grows to Joseph Conrad-esque proportions. His father's offhand remark "The Delta is filled up with death" is his mantra. As he repeats digging all over his parents' property and even his neighbor's property, Sugar is no longer having fun - he is looking for proof ("the more I feared and was driven to discover evidence of death.")

Having exhausted all the square footage in his 10-year old worldview, Sugar moves under the house.

Nordan's writing ranges from realistic (near Gothic even like Flannery O'Connor) to a fanciful mixture of comedy and drama that juxtapose modern societal situations on the previous world ("The All-Girl Football Team" and "The Sharpshooter Blues.") Nordan took home the Southern Book Award for "Wolf Whistle" which bravely retells the story of Emmett Till but in a fictitious way that mixes both the humorous and ominous.

Nordan's writing remains closest to his home. Without writing to influence, Nordan simply widens the lens so that you see the stark differences in race, class, and even histories.

Like so many great writers, Nordan sets out for satire or remembrance and winds up exposing us all to the harshest truth.

Mik Davis is the record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe in Hattiesburg.

NEW THIS WEEK

BILLIE EILISH - Happier Than Ever

[LP/CD](Darkroom/Interscope)

While we would write "under lock and key" yet again, we won't. To say Billie is the most important artist to emerge in the last five years is an understatement. Only one of two artists to sweep all the major categories of the Grammys on her first album, Eilish wisely chose to translate those achievements into success across more demographics. Even the painstaking, meticulous lengths that she and her brother Finneas went to in making "When We All Fall Asleep" were honored by the technical side of the industry - who normally view Pop music as a pejorative. Needless to say a lot is riding on "Happier." Having heard the same five songs (out of the 16 on the release) you have, we can only deduce that a new softer Billie is emerging. "Your Power" and "NDA" never really soar vocally - but instead find their way to do so melodically. "Lost Cause" and "Therefore I Am" unveil a more subdued Hip-Hop/R&B undercurrent. However, they cannot all be like this (she has to have at least one where she gets loud.) She has openly admitted that Finneas forced her out of her "comfort zone," and she even wrote completely on her own this time. As she and her brother controlled the entire creative process (with no label input with Eilish even directing most of the videos,) one thing is certain - we are about to hear from Billie being true to herself.

TORRES - Thirstier

[LP/CD](Merge/AMPED)

After her first album introduced Torres (Mackenzie Scott) as a talented songwriter, every subsequent release has posed some challenges to expand her music well beyond parameters and expectations. "Thirstier" in mood is a lot like "Silver Tongue" with Scott writing for the most powerful range in her voice. "Don't Go Puttin' Wishes In My Head" sounds like PJ Harvey fronting a SynthRock band. Then Scott, glams it up on the Weezer-esque "Hug From A Dinosaur," again proving that Torres refuses to make the same record twice. Or even ever.

BLEACHERS - Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night

[LP/CD](RCA)

Jack Antonoff became one of today's top producers and collaborators because he knows just how to get the best performances from his artists (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, St.Vincent.) In his ongoing solo project, he finally gives himself the same treatment. "Stop Making This Hurt" is a very Eighties song that finds itself somewhere between late-period Talking Heads (especially the horns) and Bruce Springsteen ("we got a dream and a car and we're free like the night.") The Boss actually makes a surprise appearance on the anthemic "Chinatown," but Antonoff's new echo-y epic sweeping vocals are the real star of the show. "Sadness" could easily be another paean to the Eighties, but he writes songs that aim for the same universality as Power Pop. With collaborators like St. Vincent and Lana Del Rey pitching in for writing, Bleachers finally goes for it all.

MARK MANN - Sad Dimension

[LP](Okemah Roads/local)

Whether in Eulogy, Opal Dial, or leading the Marked Men, Mark Mann's songs have long stood on their own two feet. "Sad Dimension" is less a new album and more of a realization that all those years, shows, and recordings now take on a new meaning. In Downman Studios in New Orleans with Royal Horses as his band (and help from Dave Easley and John Michael Early, among others,) Songwise "Sad Dimension" carefully chooses from the past and present - but only to unite the two in one image, Mark Mann's songs continuing to stand on their own feet.