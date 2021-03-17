At 34, the philosopher Simone Weil wrote her parents in 1943 of what how she saw the real tragedy of “King Lear”:

“There is a class of people in this world who have fallen into the lowest degree of humiliation, far below beggary, and who are deprived not only of all social consideration but also, in everyone's opinion, of the specific human dignity, reason itself - and these are the only people who, in fact, are able to tell the truth. All the others lie.”

Two weeks later. Weil was dead. Most philosophers are in search of the truth. Wittgenstein was so ardent, he disproved his own earlier landmark work from 1921, thirty-two years later in 1953. While proving oneself to be wrong is brave, is it braver to tell the truth by living by the standards you established?

Weil left teaching philosophy to thrust herself into the existential questions of the day. At 6, she turned down sugar to express her solidarity with those fighting on the Western Front. Her nearly lifelong devotion to the working class led her to become the first to discover a fundamental flaw in Marxism (the bureaucracy could constrict the working class.) Then in 1932, while Weil was in Germany, she was among the first to identify the Brownshirts and Adolf Hitler as a threat to mankind.

How do we get from a genius-level little girl (Weil taught herself to read Ancient Greek by 12) to that of an individual who believes so passionately in a cause that she must immerse herself in it at the most human level? First, Weil proved it mathematically in her 1931 thesis “Science and Perfection In Descartes.” Here she took the works of Descartes, which she found to vacillate between idealism and reality, and proved them to herself. While he concludes that none of us should think we are the only existence, it is her use of the Greek word metaxu that irons out “an intermediate space” where both phenomena live in “harmony like notes become chords.”

Later on, though Weil was raised an agnostic, she had a religious experience in 1937 at the Solesmas Monastery listening to the monks' chant. Later at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, the same church at which St. Francis of Assisi once prayed, Weil was compelled to pray as well. One year later, Weil truly became Christian after reading George Herbert's “Love III” poem, further devoting her study to all the religions and her writing to incorporate religion as well.

Suddenly, all her mathematical philosophy convinced Weil that she could write about both the working class and her spiritual enlightenment. Somehow, these two disparate subjects could go hand-in-hand. When Weil wrote about prayer, she concluded that given the correct amount of “attention,” one prays and empties oneself - leaving them ready to receive.” Weil extended this further, saying that “we must love our neighbors by emptying ourselves - leaving us ready to ask our neighbor “What are you going through?”

While Weil did write throughout her life, most of her works went unpublished (biographer Lissa McCullough theorized Weil would rather have more attention focused on her life instead.) In 1934, she took a leave of absence from her teaching jobs to work side-by-side in the Parisian factories, experiencing their daily lives firsthand. Later, she escaped wartorn Europe to settle in New York City where she proposed a corps of nurses who could go into battle and provide immediate first aid to the wounded.

Her first-ever publication, “Gravity & Grace,” ties it all together with metaphors from nature and life bringing together the natural world and spiritual world. The “shadow” which she refers to as “substanceless” is perhaps indicative of a human at their least serving. Weil composites “The self is only the shadow which sin and error cast by stopping the sunlight of God.” “Gravity & Grace” is largely about love. She covers its ability to transfer from one to another in most Pythagorean or even Newtonian ways. In large part, Weil is trying to free herself from gravity - not to live a life of ease and no trouble, but because life without that force is what brings equilibrium.

In a sanitorium in Ashford, Kent, her work slowly came to an end. Life in the trenches with soldiers, workers, and the underclass led to exhaustion, malnutrition, and tuberculosis. Weil was unable to pick up and go give aid to those during the war effort. Instead, she wrote letters to friends and family. Two weeks after she wrote her parents about her crystallizing moment of “King Lear,” she passed away.

Over the years after her death, Weil cast a wide influence upon those who knew her and read her assembled essays and works. Pope Paul VI cited her as one of his three most important influences. Simone de Beauvoir, who met Weil at 18, called her “a heart that could beat right across the world.” T.S.Eliot called her “a genius akin to that of the saints.” Albert Camus referred to her as “the only great spirit of our time.”

Shortly before passing Weil wrote:

“At the bottom of the heart of every human being…there is something that goes on indomitably expecting, in the teeth of all experience of crimes committed, suffered, and witnessed, that good and not evil will be done to him. It is this above all that is sacred in every human being.”

Mik Davis is the record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe in Hattiesburg.

New This Week

CHARLI XCX - CRASH

[LP/CD/CS](Atlantic)

ROSALIA - MOTOMAMI

[CD](Columbia)

Is it possible to be overtly sensuous and confessional? Here are two albums from a pair of female artists out to answer that question. Charli XCX is a hitmaker and writer first, performer second. However, when she places those two worlds in balance with each other, her danceable album is unstoppable. "CRASH" is wall-to-wall SynthPop geared up to induce freedom. She gets artsy and symbolic on "New Shapes" and then goes for the Dionysian jugular on the summer hit "Beg For You."

Rosalia skipped the pandemic releases and returns for the first time in three years with "MOTOMAMI." She has Reggaeton, Urbano, Flamenco, and more crammed into her third album, which is sonically different than most Latin Pop. "La Fama" with The Weekend is the giant hit everyone has been waiting for. Beneath the surface, on the skeletal, more fun cuts like "Chicken Teriyaki" - she quickly proves her charisma and confidence can deliver anything.

MIDLAKE - For The Sake of Bethel Woods

[LP/CD](ATO)

On their first album since 2013's "Antiphon," Midlake return to the warm Prog-ish sound of their classic "The Trials of Van Occupanther." However, "Bethel Woods" is more Electric Light Orchestra than Peter Gabriel-era Genesis. "...Meanwhile" drifts more like the instrumental parts on "Antiphon," but "Noble" and the "Bethel Woods" both aim for their comfort zone and hit it. Eric Pulido's voice remains unlike most others in sounding like a poignant narrator. "Bethel Woods" is a band known mostly for its 70s sounds discovering the 80s.

MATTIEL - Georgia Gothic

[LP/CD](ATO)

Atlanta's Mattiel really hit all the marks on their previous album "Satis Factory." As a duo, Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swilley proved that they could tap into a wealth of styles without sounding like they were showing off. "Georgia Gothic" is a little more overreach for the duo. The swishy "Jeff Goldblum" comes out of the gate but quickly grows repetitive. "Lighthouse" fares better with its building chorus and horns. "Blood In The Yolk" switches neatly between its dark, brooding verse and lighter chorus, but ultimately loses momentum on its instrumental verse. Mattiel Brown still has a wonderfully expressive voice, but "Gothic" lacks the range to bring it to the forefront.

SONIC YOUTH - In/Out/In

[LP](Three Lobed)

Recorded at soundcheck and various sessions, these once raw tracks from 2000, 2008, and 2010 showcase Sonic Youth's ability to make a song appear from thin air. While they are not fully realized, listening to the layers come together as one hands off to the other could give their recent catalog the re-examination it needs.

SON HOUSE - Forever On My Mind

[LP/CD](Easy Eye Sound/Concord)

Son House was an integral performer between the first-generation Mississippi Blues (Charley Patton, who he played with) and second-generation (Robert Johnson and Muddy Waters). His G-tuned guitar and loose slide work feel like an extension of his raspy voice on this one-of-a-kind 1964 small college recording. When the Blues left Mississippi and moved to Chicago, Houston, the West - they lost a lot of intimacy. The Folk boom of the Sixties created more traditional blues fans (much in the same manner the British Blues movement was interested in "pure" blues). It is only natural, three fans would track him down to Syracuse, NY in 1964 and then tape him playing at a small Midwestern school in November of that year. Like so much classic Folk music, the idea is the performer is playing for YOU. These are recordings meant to preserve this music, not redefine it or even make it fit in with the small Blues boom in the US about to happen. "Forever On My Mind" is an artifact that we are now so fortunate to possess.