Since Sagan was an astronomer, Carson asked him what he thought about the new Star Wars movie. It was March 2, 1978, and it was The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. The guest was Carl Sagan, the 1980s equivalent of Bill Nye the Science Guy, Mr. Wizard and Neil deGrasse Tyson all rolled into one. He was a legitimate super star: astronomer, planetary scientist, cosmologist, astrophysicist, astrobiologist, author.

So, just making conversation, which is what Carson did so well, he asked Sagan about the movie--the very first Star Wars movie, that had opened 10 months earlier. After all, it was about space travel and the far distant future, and, as they said in the prologue, “a galaxy far, far away.”

Sagan’s answer was unexpected at the very least: “Star Wars starts out saying it’s on some other galaxy, and then you see there’s people. It’s extremely unlikely that there would be creatures as similar to us as the dominant ones [are] in Star Wars.”

Sagan’s explanation ran something like this: since human beings are the result of a unique series of random events on a unique planet, Earth, it is highly unlikely, if that evolutionary process were started on a different planet, that the outcome would be what it has been on earth. The resulting creatures would most likely not be human beings as we know them (us), but something else.

Sagan continued, “And there’s a whole bunch of other things; they’re all white. The skin of all the humans in Star Wars, oddly enough, is sort of like this,” Sagan said, gesturing to his own hands.

But then Carson reminded Sagan there were lots of strange characters in the movie (remember that raucous scene in the canteen?), but Sagan calmly pointed out, “None of them seem to be in charge of the galaxy.”

That’s how the invisible hand of white supremacy works—or any kind of supremacy for that matter. I admit I did not see it, that all the folks running the show, regardless of the side they were on, were white.

In a column from the summer of 2020, I quoted from historian William Sturkey’s recent book, Hattiesburg, An American City in Black and White, “Between 1890 and 1910, White Mississippians lynched nearly 350 African Americans.” I set that fact beside another: a popular gospel song of the day, Open My Eyes That I May See, undoubtedly was sung in White Hattiesburg churches in 1910, the same year the Confederate Monument was erected on the Forrest County Circuit Court.

White churchgoers in Hattiesburg would have sung, “Open my eyes that I may see glimpses of truth thou hast for me . . . Open my ears that I may hear voices of truth thou sendest clear.” It’s a prayer, unfortunately unanswered, for most of those singing it.

You might wonder how they could have been so blind? Open my eyes. Open my ears. How could they sing that song (pray that prayer) with so much violence around them? Three hundred fifty lynchings! In just 20 years! I don’t know.

So, how did so many of us miss the whiteness in Star Wars? It was normal and therefore invisible; that’s how. It reflected most people’s experience at the time. White folks were generally in charge. It seemed; no, it was, normal. Carson’s reaction was a stand-in for most of his viewers. Judging from his demeanor, it had never crossed his mind. All that whiteness was invisible to him because of its normality. And because of its normality, it seemed innocent, and certainly not intentional.

Enter institutional or systemic racism. There are of course individuals who are racist, but the kind of “normality” relied upon in the first Star Wars movie is something different and much larger that looms over us all.

Critical Race Theory simply asks us to call into question those “invisible” things we all so easily take for granted.

Some may of course be found okay and left in place (like red beans and rice or fries and ketchup), but others may be found to be harmful to large numbers of people (like who is “normally” portrayed as (or actually is) “in charge”. If it’s always White folks, something is wrong.

Dick Conville is a retired university professor and long-time resident of Hattiesburg.