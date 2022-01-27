My family recently became parents to a Boston Terror. That’s not a misspelling. Pup Piper is one bundle of bouncing, business dropping, behavior challenged badness. But in a good way.

Our Bostie found her way to Petal’s Animal Medical Clinic at the time our clan was searching for a companion. We have another elderly and blind Boston, named Chloe, who had shown signs of loneliness after losing her longtime Boston sister, Zoe. So after grieving and honoring Zoe for many months, we decided to adopt again. The decision was not an easy one. We felt guilt and great responsibility, processing through laying one dog to rest and accepting another who knew anything but how to rest. But, when the time felt right, we met three young canine sisters, all ready to launch themselves into every object at the vet clinic.

Of the three, one was unusually small, getting pushed around by her bigger relatives, but feisty. Given she was half the size of her siblings, she likely was the runt of the litter, a dog typically born last and less developed due to decreased nourishment. Well, there was no hesitation for us. The runt it would be for the Hickses, so tiny, she fit in the palm of my hand while our family and friends looked on with surprise and bewilderment.

Her birth size was offset by her massive spirit. Running, jumping, chewing, and all around exploration were her earliest traits. When we journeyed to our vet in Oak Grove, All Animal Clinic, Dr. Kirk Frazier’s staff showered her with hugs and kisses. There is something about a puppy dog that can lift the human spirit, and with Piper, she wants nothing but love and toilet paper. Yes. Her mission is to locate any bathroom, grab a tissue, and then unwind the roll until nothing is left but a pile of white puff and an empty cardboard spool.

She makes my wife and I feel simultaneously young and old, with her endless electric energy. At times, she runs like shot out of a cannon, with total reckless abandon. Trying to catch her is the part that makes Mom and Dad remember we are not as nimble as we once were. Yet, the reward, at least for us, is endless wet face licks and a few sharp teeth nibbles.

For short getaways, we visit Pet Palace in midtown or PetSmart in west Hattiesburg, where we are celebrities for five minutes, as other dog owners fawn over her and their dogs bark and jump with jealousy. When warm weather comes, we plan to make dog buddies at “See Spot Run Dog Park” on West Pine Street near downtown Hattiesburg. It’s so neat how human happiness can grow exponentially by the number of dogs playing together, if only for a few minutes before all hell breaks loose.

So, if you see a super tiny Boston peering through a car window on Hardy Street, honk a welcome to her. Life is hard. Sometimes cruel and unexplained. But a dog is steadfast. She wants nothing but to love you, and on occasion, unravel your toilet paper at maximum spin revolutions.

Clark Hicks is a lawyer who lives in Hattiesburg. His email is clark@hicksattorneys.com.