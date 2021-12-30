Looks like 2022 is shaping up to be not only happy but an exciting new year for midtown Hattiesburg as the area experiences a boomlet of growth and change.

But first, a look back.

Several years ago, I was a board member of the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission and offered a thought to my fellow members. That is, with The University of Southern Mississippi and its more than 14,000 students, there should be a more robust business district growing adjacent to the university. Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, for instance, has a bustling business and residential community at its campus. One of my fellow commission members countered with a query: Why hasn't it happened already? His point was, if there was a market, such a district would have materialized. Well, looks like the market has arrived.

Before swinging west, Hattiesburg had begun growing to the south along Broadway Drive and West Pine Street. Our earliest big-box stores like Kroger Family Center — the building now home to Salvage World — Grant's at Broadway and U.S. 49, and Gibson's on Pine Street were go-to stores for Christmas shopping. When Cloverleaf Mall opened in the 1970s, taking many downtown merchants along, it was the beginning of the end for retail in downtown Hattiesburg. But south Hattiesburg's dominance was short-lived. In the 1980s, growth began to leapfrog across Interstate 59 into then-unincorporated Lamar County.

Years ago, once we crossed Interstate 59, as Hardy Street turned into U.S. 98, we were greeted by nothing more than endless groves of pine trees and farmland. Not anymore. Hattiesburg's retail sector followed then Methodist (Wesley Hospital) and Turtle Creek Mall to Hattiesburg's west side. An avalanche of construction began, with several of the city's historic churches joining the movement. The latest exodus into Lamar County includes the automobile dealerships that once lined what became to be known as "Automobile Row" in south Hattiesburg. Just as Jackson's urbanity marched into Madison County, along with many of its higher-income residents, so did Hattiesburg's, deep into Lamar County. Thankfully, Hattiesburg didn't experience wholesale urban flight on the scale of Jackson and the Hub City began bringing those burgeoning areas into its city limits.

All of the westward growth is fine and good, but Hattiesburg's historic core remains strong and is getting stronger. That's where midtown Hattiesburg comes in. In fact, it could be argued that midtown is developing into Hattiesburg's second downtown. The anchors for development have been there for decades, which is why I offered my query to the tourism commission. The University of Southern Mississippi, Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic and a host of medical facilities were in place. The area took a giant leap forward when The District at Midtown opened just a few years ago. Anchors include the upscale Hotel Indigo, along with several restaurants and retail stores, all set in a walkable neighborhood.

And, with 2022 at hand, there's more good news.

A new corporate anchor has chosen to step into the mix, with Jones Capital set to build its national headquarters in midtown Hattiesburg. Based in Columbia, Jones has a number of companies under its corporate umbrella, ranging from construction to recycling.

Its 80,000-square-foot building, planned for a lot bordered by South 30th and 31st avenues to the east and west, respectively, and Chevy Chase Drive to the north and Lorraine Street to the south, is a $40 million investment in the city that will house 230 high-paying jobs. The Columbia-based firm chose Hattiesburg, citing the economic dynamo the Hub City has become for south Mississippi and for the state.

Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2022 with completion and occupancy scheduled for early 2024. Jones will be arriving just in time, as the city gears up for enhancement of other public amenities in Midtown, beginning with Hardy Street itself.

For too long, Hardy Street has catered almost exclusively to automobiles. Pedestrians compete for mobility via a patchwork of sidewalks interrupted by parking lots. That's about to change. Work has begun making this highly traveled section of Hardy Street more pleasing to the eye and to the feet.

The cosmopolitan element long missing from Hardy Street has been its walkability. Improvements will stretch from 34th Avenue to U.S.49, including landscaping while creating a more pedestrian-friendly pathway. Lane closures will be scheduled at night or weekends, reducing daytime inconvenience for those of us who often drive the route. The $1-million project, aiming for completion in May 2022, is funded by a Transportation Alternatives Program grant presented to The University of Southern Mississippi through the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Matching funds will be shared between the university, the city, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic. All of those corporate partners deserve a big thank you.

Also in the works is a new family friendly neighborhood park, Midtown Green. The 4.2-acre park's main entrance on Crestmont Avenue will include a walking trail, exercise stations, performance stage and children's play area. The first public, non-school park in the area, Midtown Green will also include public parking but, who knows, as midtown continues to build out, residents of the area may be able to leave the car at home and walk to the park.

I'm more than happy to see metro Hattiesburg's growth extend ever deeper into Lamar County. But what's even more exciting is seeing our city grow east of I-59.

Downtown, and now midtown, are Hattiesburg's most engaging neighborhoods. Unremarkable suburbs, whether on the outskirts of Atlanta, Dallas or yes, Hattiesburg, look the same. Lacking personality, they're usually a collection of traffic-clogged highways lined with cookie-cutter retail stores and restaurants. Where's the fun in that?

A historic core defines a city and, I'm proud to say, Hattiesburg has not forgotten its own. Our boom continues.

Elijah Jones is a proud Hattiesburg native who enjoys writing. Email him at edjhubtown@aol.com.