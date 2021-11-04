Here at The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine, we take our mission very seriously. Everything we do is measured against it – we aim to inform, connect, or celebrate. Our print and digital products inform every day. Our advertising staff constantly connects buyers and sellers. That leaves celebrate. Our “Best of the Pine Belt” celebrates the outstanding businesses and professionals that make this place so special. Now we’ve chosen another group, one that we feel is crucial to our community.

We realize it takes a very special combination of individuals of all ages to make a difference in any local community, but we want to single out those under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact. There is little doubt the challenge we face in a smaller community to keep our best and brightest right here at home. Too often they leave to attend college never to return or they leave seeking better employment opportunities in larger cities.

Fortunately, there are those who do opt to remain in our community and strive to make a difference. And it is those hard-working, dedicated young professionals that we want to support, encourage, and recognize with our 20 Under 40 Awards. We will honor them at an awards celebration on December 16. We will tell their stories in The Pine Belt News on December 23, and again in the January edition of Signature Magazine.

Eligible for selection are people who either live or work in Forrest or Lamar Counties and who will not be 40 years old until after January 1st. We are seeking nominees who are successful in their chosen fields, role models in their careers, or leaders in their business or community. If you know a shining star who is rising above and beyond to make an impact, we encourage you to nominate them by emailing us. Nominating is fast, easy, and a great way to recognize emerging young leaders. Simply email christina@hubcityspokes.com and provide a name of the person you wish to nominate, their email address and phone number, and a brief explanation of why you think they should be featured. Deadline to nominate is November 22.

If you know an “up-and-coming” who is blazing a path in their community, nominate them today. Help us highlight these high achievers for this most deserving recognition.