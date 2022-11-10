The first game of Southern Miss’ fall world series didn’t lack excitement as Reece Ewing hit a 2-run RBI double to walk off the game.

Looking at the overall picture, the biggest highlights for the Golden Eagles were starting pitching and efficient at-bats.

The two starting pitchers for Southern Miss were Matt Adams, who represented the Gold team, and Niko Mazza, who started for the Black team.

In the first inning, Mazza got off to a slow start. The sophomore struck out the first two batters he faced but then gave up and a single to redshirt freshman Matthew Russon. Pearl River CC transfer Tate Parker then capitalized on the moment as he drove the ball down the right field line to come with a 2-run triple to give the Gold team a 2-0 lead.

From there, Mazza settled in and pitched two clean innings to finish his outing. Mazza struck out five batters, walked two, gave up three hits and allowed two runs. Notably, Mazza topped out at 96 mph and consistently stayed between 94-95 mph.

Adams had the most impressive pitching out as he threw four scoreless innings. Adams, who stayed between 92-93 mph, struck out four batters, allowed two hits and walked one.

Tyler Martin, JB Middleton, Justin Storm, Luke Trahan, Dustin Dickerson, Nick Monistere and Billy Oldham were pitched in relief. The most impressive outings were Martin, Middleton and Dickerson.

Martin, a transfer from Nebraska, pitched two clean innings with his fastball staying between 89-90 mph. However, in his second inning, Martin hit a batter and then gave up a single to Slade Wilks. The left-handed pitcher responded with three straight outs, which included a strikeout.

Middleton, a true freshman from Benton Academy, featured the hardest throwing fastball on the day as he stayed at 96 mph. In his one inning, the right-hander retired the lineup in order in his one inning.

Dickerson, who started at shortstop, stayed between 93-94 mph. Dickerson walked the leadoff batter but retired the next three in order, ending his outing with a strikeout.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Gold team leading 2-0, Nick Monistere struggled to close the game as he walked Brady Faust, and Christopher Sargent and gave up a single to Carson Paetow to load the bases. Billy Oldham came in relief for Monistere, but he gave up a fielder’s choice RBI to Davis Gillepsie and then the eventual game-winning hit to Ewing, who hit a 2-run double to win the game for the Black team.

Highlighting the hitting was Danny Lynch, who went 1-for-2 and recorded a walk. Tate Parker was 1-for-2, Sargent was 1-for-2 and recorded a walk and Graham Crawford was 1-for-1 and also recorded a walk. In total, Southern Miss hitters drew eight walks.

Southern Miss’ next game of the Fall World Series game is on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 3 p.m.

