NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The two commonalities in Southern Miss' two victories against Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-0 SEC) Jay Ladner.

As a player on the 1987 NIT National Championship team, Ladner defeated the Commodores to head to the NIT Final Four. Tonight, Ladner coached Southern Miss to a 60-48 win over a heavily favored Vanderbilt team. It also marked the first win against an SEC program since the Golden Eagles knocked off Ole Miss in 2011.

An Austin Crowley dunk on Southern Miss' first offensive possession set the tone for how the Black and Golden were going to play. Crowley's basket gave Southern Miss the lead, a lead they would not relinquish for the first 25 minutes of the game.

Vanderbilt cut the deficit to one, but a DeAndre Pinckney and Victor Hart layup on consecutive trips up the floor pushed the lead back to five with 11:53 to go in the opening half. The Commodores continued to pressure on the offensive end and kept it within six for the remainder of the half before Trey Thomas cut it to four with eight seconds left on the clock.

Southern Miss forced six of its 13 turnovers in the first half. The 13 turnovers tied the Southern Illinois (2019) game for the most against a Division I opponent under Ladner. The Golden Eagles shot a hair under 43 percent from the floor in the first half.

Haase knocked down his third three-pointer to silence the Vandy crowd out of halftime and then Pinckney slammed home an alley oop to put the Golden Eagles in control by nine. Not to be put down just yet, Vanderbilt used a 10-0 run to take a one-point lead with just over five minutes gone in the second half.

It would be Vandy's only lead of the game after Pinckney hit a free throw and later drew a massive charge call to swing momentum back to Southern Miss. The lead swung back to five for the Golden Eagles after Pinckney drew the foul, and then to seven after Mo Arnold (Picayune, Miss./Jacksonville) drained a sweet one-handed floater in the lane.

With 3:52 left in the game, Quentin Millora-Brown made it a three-point difference to give the Commodores a chance down the stretch. That simply did nothing for the home favorites. Crowley hit a three-pointer that ended up being the dagger with just over 90 seconds left on the clock. Neftali Alvarez (Catano, Puerto Rico/Mercer) and Haase nailed timely free throws down the stretch to ultimately seal the 10-point win for Ladner and the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagle received a game-high 14 points from Haase on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Pinckney (11 points) and Crowley (13 points) joined the Chilean big man in double figures. It was Crowley’s second-straight game with 10-plus points after going for 15 in the season opener.

Pinckney grabbed 11 rebounds to notch the first Southern Miss double-double of the season. Crowley added seven boards, while Haase had four. Southern Miss scored 18 points off 15 Vanderbilt turnovers. It also won the battle in the paint, 32-26. Alvarez and Arnold each finished with six points.

Southern Miss has a quick turnaround as it hosts Loyola New Orleans on Monday night at 7 p.m. The Golden Eagles are 1-0 inside Reed Green Coliseum this season.