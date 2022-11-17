Southern Miss’ fall world series had its fair share of excitement with both games coming down to the final out.

Although the Black Team swept the Gold Team, the biggest highlights were starting pitching and Southern Miss’ lineup.

GAME 1

The first game of Southern Miss’ fall world series ended with Reece Ewing hitting a 2-run RBI double to walk off the game this past Saturday.

Looking at the overall picture, the biggest highlights for the Golden Eagles were starting pitching and ef- ficient at-bats.

The two starting pitchers for South- ern Miss were Matt Adams, who rep- resented the Gold team, and Niko Mazza, who started for the Black team.

In the first inning, Mazza got off to a slow start. The sophomore struck out the first two batters he faced but then gave up and a single to redshirt freshman Matthew Russon. Pearl River CC transfer Tate Parker then capitalized on the moment as he drove the ball down the right field line to come up with a 2-run triple to give the Gold team a 2-0 lead.

From there, Mazza settled in and pitched two clean innings to finish his outing. Mazza struck out five batters, walked two, gave up three hits and al- lowed two runs. Notably, Mazza topped out at 96 mph and consistently stayed between 94-95 mph.

Adams had the most impressive pitching out as he threw four scoreless innings. Adams, who stayed between 92-93 mph, struck out four batters, al- lowed two hits and walked one.

Tyler Martin, JB Middleton, Justin Storm, Luke Trahan, Dustin Dickerson, Nick Monistere and Billy Oldham were pitched in relief. The most impressive outings were Martin, Middleton and Dickerson.

Martin, a transfer from Nebraska, pitched two clean innings with his fast- ball staying between 89-90 mph. However, in his second inning, Martin hit a batter and then gave up a single to Slade Wilks. The left-handed pitcher responded with three straight outs, which included a strikeout.

Middleton, a true freshman from Benton Academy, featured the hardest throwing fastball on the day as he stayed at 96 mph. The right-hander retired the lineup in order in his one inning.

Dickerson, who started at shortstop, stayed between 93-94 mph. Dickerson walked the leadoff batter but retired the next three in order, ending his outing with a strikeout.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Gold team leading 2-0, Nick Monistere struggled to close the game as he walked Brady Faust and Chris- topher Sargent, and gave up a single to Carson Paetow to load the bases. Billy Oldham came in relief for Monistere, but he gave up a fielder’s choice RBI to Davis Gillepsie and then the eventual game-winning hit to Ewing, who hit a 2-run double to win the game for the Black team.

Highlighting the hitting was Danny Lynch, who went 1-for-2 and recorded a walk. Tate Parker was 1-for-2, Sargent was 1-for-2 and recorded a walk and Graham Crawford was 1-for-1 and also recorded a walk. In total, Southern Miss hitters drew eight walks.

GAME 2

Like the first game of the world series, a late comeback was staged with the game coming to the final out.

The Golden Eagles’ lineup showcased its firepower as well as efficiency to drive in runs and draw walks. In total, USM hitters put up 16 hits, three of which were home runs, and drew eight walks.

However, Southern Miss’ pitching staff struggled, although this was partly due to players being out with the flu and dealing with fall injuries. Missing from Tuesday’s game were Chandler Best and Jake Cook, both of which could be out for next season. Tanner Hall and Holland Townes were both out for rest. In addition, infielders Gabe Lacy and Creek Robertson both missed Monday’s game.

Starting on the mound for the Black team was Will Armistead, with Billy Oldham on the mound for the Gold team.

Kicking off the fireworks for USM’s lineup was Sumrall alum Graham Craw- ford. Against Oldham, Crawford hit a solo home run over the right field wall with the ball coming off the bat at 98 mph and at a launch angle of 30.96 and traveling 382 feet.

The next inning, the Black team struggled with three pitchers taking the mound in the inning. Centerfielder Matthew Etzel, who reached base on a fielder’s choice, stole home. Matthew Russo also hit an RBI single, with Rod- rigo Montenegro hitting a 2-run RBI single.

The next inning saw Oldham give up another home run to Carson Paetow. Paetow hit a 2-run home run with the ball, leaving the bat at 106 mph with a launch angle of 25.71 and traveling 403 feet.

Two innings later, Reece Ewing helped the Black Team overcome a 5-1 deficit after he hit a 3-run home run that led to his squad holding a 6-5 lead. Ewing’s homer traveled 395 feet over right field as the ball came off the bat at 100 mph at a launch angle of 30.44.

However, the Gold team responded in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners at first and third with two outs. Yet reliever Justin Storm success- fully closed the game as he struck out Danny Lynch to win it for the Black Team.

Recording multiple hits were Rodrigo Montenegro, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Brady Faust, who was 2-for-4, and Paetow, who was 2-for-3 with two RBI, along with being hit by a pitch. Notably, freshman Nick Monistere reached base in all three at-bats as he drew two walks and recorded a hit.

With the Black Team sweeping the world series, Southern Miss will not play a third game that was scheduled for Friday.