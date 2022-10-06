﻿Southern Miss women’s basketball program began preparing for its upcoming season last week.

The Lady Eagles return numerous key playmakers from a squad that finished 18-12 and reached the conference tournament semifinals.

ROSTER TURNOVER

USM lost seniors Daisha Almond, Destiny Smith, Fess Hawkins and Kelsey Jones, along with Macey Weaver, in the offseason. However, the Lady Eagles return the majority of their production from last season.

However, the USM roster is in a unique position where the entire roster could return for next season, although head coach Joye Lee-McNelis hinted that this year could be Lauren Gross’ final season. The roster consists primarily of sophomores and juniors, with almost every player still having an extra year due to the COVID-19 season. Hattiesburg High alum Melyia Grayson has already opted to reclassify and therefore remains a sophomore for a second season.

Some of the notable returning pieces include Domonique Davis, who was the C-USA Newcomer of the Year. Davis averaged a team-leading 14.3 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. The trio of Mississippi talent of Grayson (10.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Rose Warren (5.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg), and Brikayla Gray (7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg) also make their return as well.

“Dom and Melyia are our two best returning players that were major factors for us,” McNelis said.” Kelsey sets the record in field goal percentage and Daisha had been our starting point guard for four years. That’s the adjustment that we are looking for from our evaluation as a staff of our team. That’s the two questions that have to be answered. Who’s going to play the role at point guard? Who’s going to be that leader to be able to take that responsibility? And then who’s going to step up and be that other post player with Melyia?”

NEW FACES

McNelis pointed to newcomers Jacorriah Bracey, Femi Funeus and Lani Cornfield as who she believes will have the most significant impact on the team.

Bracey, a transfer from Ole Miss, was considered a five-star rated recruit out of high school, but in two seasons with the Rebels was a player that came off the bench.

“Bracey, the transfer from Ole Miss, is a wing player for us,” McNelis said. “She adds a different dimension because she is extremely athletic but can shoot the 3-ball. She is a multidimensional threat. She can shoot the three. She can shoot the jumper, and she can get to the rim, which is an addition for our team and a huge plus for us.”

Taking over point guard duties will be Bracey, a junior college transfer from Northwest Florida. In 25 games last year, Cornfield averaged 6.8 points per game and 3.5 assists. McNelis believes that Cornfield will be able to fill the role of Daisha Almond.

“Lani Cornfield, we expect to kind of carry the load at point guard,” McNelis said. “She won the (junior college) national championship as a freshman and last year played again in the national championship. It’s her learning the system and understanding what we expect. She gives us an added dimension as well that we didn’t have in Daisha Almond as far as shooting the basketball. Lonnie can really shoot the basketball, but you don’t have as much length as a Daisha Almond. You don’t have the understanding as Daisha Almond. But there is give and takes that we have there.”

Lastly, Femi Funeus, a transfer from Seton Hall, is expected to be the biggest impact player for the Lady Eagles. Funeus, who stands at 6-foot-2, experienced a season-ending injury in the second game of the season last year. If Funeus can stay healthy, McNelis believes that she can be the complimentary post player with Grayson.

“If we can keep her healthy, then she is the most skilled and talented of the bunch,” McNelis said. “She just struggles because of her injuries. We knew that when we took her but we felt it was worth the risk and were hoping for risk-reward from that aspect. Femi is a game-changer.”

FASTER TEMPO?

While McNelis is optimistic for the upcoming season, she admits that she doesn’t know about the new upcoming opponents in the Sun Belt. However, McNelis pointed out that the majority of the Sun Belt teams have a different playing style compared to the former competition in Conference USA, which could lead the Lady Eagles to alter their style of play.

“I think the league will be different,” McNelis said. “Now, we’ve watched some film from the past year, just on their flow, it’s a much more guard-oriented league. The pace of their game is a lot quicker. A lot of them are going to shoot the ball in seven seconds. It’s just much faster. They have a lot of teams that play four guards and one post player. And you know, we were a little bit more traditional, where we play the two post players, so we have worked on that throughout the summer and will continue to work to increase the pace.

“We have talked about that we as a staff have been talked about in certain situations for guard lineups, and we may have to do that at some against some opponents. But the guards definitely know the strength of the league is in the perimeter gang.”

The Lady Eagles open the season against William Carey at Reed Green Coliseum on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m.