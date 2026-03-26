As Aaron Ford neared the finish line of the Viking Half Marathon Saturday morning, his focus was on encouraging other runners.
“Finish strong!” he yelled to Archer Russell, a participant in the 10K race who was just ahead.
Ford, a 43-year-old from Saltillo, finished first in the half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes and 55 seconds. He is a physical therapist operating a clinic in Tupelo.
This is his 20th year competing in endurance sports and his second attempt at the annual Viking Half Marathon, 10K & 5K — one of the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce’s yearly events.
“I ran the race in 2023,” he said. “We had a good time. It’s a good course and there is good weather out here.”
Ford said he typically does three running races each year and around five triathlons, which are multisport races consisting of swimming, cycling and running over various distances.
“It just puts you in a good mood. That’s really why I do it, more of the mental side rather than the physical,” he said.
The half marathon started at 7:30 a.m., with the temperature around 46 degrees and high winds to deter runners.
“The wind was tough,” Ford said. “I really didn’t look at my pace too much. I was actually going by my heart rate. When the wind was behind me, I was able to push a little bit more.”
Brayden Mitchell of Madison finished the half marathon in second place, followed by Allison Folk of Leland in third.
At 8 a.m., the 10K and 5K races started simultaneously. Across the three races, there were a total of 142 participants.
The 10K winner was 12-year-old Rafe Andrews. He finished with a time of 53 minutes and eight seconds in his first ever attempt at a 10K.
The Boyle native attends Bayou Academy and is on the cross country team. He said he has been to Greenwood several times and enjoys traveling to the city.
“I just like running and seeing God’s glory,” Andrews said. “...The course here was good, I liked it.”
Finishing in second place in the 10K was Andrea Hickerson of Oxford, and finishing in third place was Trakouri Jackson of Greenville.
Frank Holiman of Carrollton was the top finisher in the 5K distance, who was also at the top of the leaderboard during last year’s Viking 5K distance. He also had a top finish in the 2024 300 Oaks Road Race, the other annual running event organized by the Chamber of Commerce.
“I think (5K) is a good distance,” Holiman said. “It’s not too long, but it’s not too short.”
He said the flat course in Greenwood always makes it fun to run. He finished with a time of 17 minutes and 56 seconds, nearly five minutes ahead of Chris Phillips of Greenwood in second place. Verderius Fipps of Greenwood finished in third place in the 5K.
- Contact Taylor Thompson at 662-581-7239 or tthompson@gwcommonwealth.com.
Men's Half Marathon Results
|Place
|Name
|Chip Time
|Age
|City
|1
|Aaron Ford
|27:55.6
|43
|Saltillo
|2
|Brayden Mitchell
|31:03.3
|19
|Madison
|3
|Jake Metcalfe
|38:19.4
|41
|Tupelo
|4
|Wyatt Young
|47:43.0
|28
|Mathiston
|5
|Patrick Myers
|49:26.4
|36
|Houston, Texas
|6
|Rich Hewlett
|51:09.6
|51
|Starkville
|7
|Shanehan Westphal
|52:41.5
|48
|Brandon
|8
|Andrew Kruchten
|52:49.7
|25
|Memphis, Tennessee
|9
|Jeff Keady
|53:40.2
|65
|Thomaston, Georgia
|10
|Don Brown
|55:04.7
|78
|Minden, Louisiana
|11
|Kris Riddle
|55:08.7
|51
|Tupelo
|12
|Kenner Todd
|55:30.2
|25
|Starkville
|13
|Jeff Horn
|02:00.4
|53
|Tunica
|14
|Austin McCausley
|04:21.1
|24
|Benton
|15
|Adam Coward
|11:18.6
|45
|Belden
|16
|Charles Redditt
|17:07.1
|57
|Conway, Arkansas
|17
|Bryce Hickerson
|17:17.3
|16
|Oxford
|18
|Floyd Melton
|20:26.8
|53
|Greenwood
|19
|Frank Ognibene
|29:16.0
|77
|Germantown, Tennessee
|20
|Graham Warr
|34:05.2
|58
|Memphis, Tennessee
|21
|Timmy Farish
|39:26.0
|41
|Louisville
|22
|Patrick Collins
|40:17.1
|46
|Carrollton
|23
|Erin Brown
|42:05.2
|35
|Cleveland
|24
|Michael Carroll
|44:46.6
|64
|Memphis, Tennessee
|25
|Kris Dixon
|57:26.2
|47
|Sherwood, Arkansas
|26
|Tommy Dixon
|57:26.8
|74
|Eudora, Arkansas
|27
|Michael Warren
|01:14.1
|20
|
Greenwood
Women's Half Marathon Results
|Place
|Name
|Chip Time
|Age
|City
|1
|Allison Folk
|36:34.5
|31
|Leland
|2
|Jennifer Chintala
|39:52.3
|48
|Geneva, Illinois
|3
|Gray Blocker
|49:10.5
|37
|Greenwood
|4
|Susan Fortenberry
|49:41.7
|45
|Clinton
|5
|Cayden Gentry
|54:15.3
|19
|Maben
|6
|Sandra Dixon
|54:37.5
|64
|Taylor, Arkansas
|7
|Casey McGhee
|57:05.5
|49
|Memphis, Tennessee
|8
|Kesha Smith
|03:01.7
|49
|Blytheville, Arkansas
|9
|Rachel Pritchett
|17:06.5
|43
|Nashville, Tennessee
|10
|Maria Mata
|19:28.1
|44
|Montrose, Arkansas
|11
|Sydney Raines Davis
|25:34.1
|21
|Starkville
|12
|Brenda Johnson
|30:18.1
|70
|Starkville
|13
|Lindsey Gentry
|35:09.7
|49
|Maben
|14
|Susanna Klocke
|35:27.9
|57
|Collierville, Tennessee
|15
|Sarah Ognibene
|45:30.5
|68
|Germantown, Tennessee
|16
|Ava Scott
|01:12.9
|19
|Greenwood
|17
|Betty Gill
|03:55.1
|75
|Columbus
Men's 10 Results
|Place
|Name
|Chip Time
|Age
|City
|1
|Rafe Andrews
|53:08.4
|12
|Boyle
|2
|Trakouri Jackson
|55:23.2
|39
|Greenville
|3
|Dylan Jones
|55:29.6
|33
|Indianola
|4
|Archer Russell
|57:42.8
|12
|Gunnison
|5
|David Jones
|58:45.3
|62
|Clarksdale, Georgia
|6
|Eric Harriman
|01:28.3
|57
|Columbia, Louisiana
|7
|Harding Hubbard
|01:44.1
|48
|Yazoo City
|8
|Michael Plunkett
|23:21.9
|51
|Fulton
|9
|Brad Borth
|32:32.0
|77
|Enterprise, Louisiana
|10
|Sriram Nallani
|32:49.0
|60
|Greenwood
|11
|Michael Kennedy
|51:13.5
|55
|New Albany
Women's 10k Results
|Place
|Name
|Chip Time
|Age
|City
|1
|Andrea Hickerson
|54:42.2
|46
|Oxford
|2
|Heather Henry
|55:44.2
|48
|Columbus
|3
|Katie Toomey
|55:59.4
|40
|Greenwood
|4
|Airrin Metz
|56:14.3
|28
|Greenwood
|5
|Becky Ganz
|59:56.5
|52
|Freeburg, Illinois
|6
|Angela Williams
|00:37.0
|44
|Clarksdale
|7
|Karin Bowen
|00:39.9
|47
|Brandon
|8
|Kelsie Tribble
|03:46.9
|37
|Greenwood
|9
|Eileen Hill
|08:46.2
|41
|Starkville
|10
|Jackie Helm
|09:21.6
|56
|O'Fallon, Illinois
|11
|Mary Coleman
|16:49.3
|39
|Starkville
|12
|Melissa Plunkett
|18:07.9
|53
|Fulton
|13
|Diane Sampson
|20:33.8
|66
|Yazoo City
|14
|Julie Russell
|21:25.2
|43
|Gunnison
|15
|Lee Hartmann
|22:34.8
|68
|Tupelo
|16
|Haley Carpenter
|33:13.2
|33
|Baldwyn
|17
|Debra Kinser
|47:38.5
|71
|Jackson
|18
|Katelin Kopf
|51:14.3
|35
|Coldwater
Men's 5k Results
|Place
|Name
|Chip Time
|Age
|City
|1
|Frank Holiman
|17:56.8
|31
|Carrollton
|2
|Chris Phillips
|22:04.8
|14
|Greenwood
|3
|Verderius Fipps
|22:29.8
|25
|Greenwood
|4
|Rafael Villasana
|22:38.9
|43
|Greenwood
|5
|Dale Henry
|23:06.0
|47
|Columbus
|6
|Michael Hargrove
|26:46.9
|36
|Grenada
|7
|Tucker Arnold
|28:25.5
|30
|Greenwood
|8
|Bryant Gatica
|28:54.4
|20
|Sidon
|9
|Brian Fortenberry
|29:48.9
|48
|Clinton
|10
|Alex Sanders
|30:39.5
|48
|Oxford
|11
|Cleother Crain
|32:02.1
|35
|Greenwood
|12
|Randy Stagner
|32:04.0
|53
|Carrollton
|13
|Iker Villasana
|33:38.7
|10
|Greenwood
|14
|Tony Jones
|34:55.3
|39
|Grenada
|15
|John Retherford
|41:30.2
|62
|Madison
|16
|Hugh Warren
|42:21.3
|62
|Greenwood
|17
|Gage Rokasky
|46:33.3
|24
|Holcomb
|18
|Jaxon Gary
|46:34.6
|6
|Holcomb
|19
|Jerry Hicks
|46:51.7
|56
|Greenwood
|20
|Michael Sampson
|46:58.6
|63
|Yazoo City
|21
|David Hill
|51:58.9
|60
|West Point
|22
|Jerry Stephenson
|54:28.7
|71
|Greenville
|23
|Jessie Rokasky
|55:13.5
|45
|Carrollton
|24
|Ryan Ingram
|01:31.7
|30
|Seminary
|25
|Jeremy Williams
|06:23.1
|35
|Greenwood
Women's 5k Results
|Place
|Name
|Chip Time
|Age
|City
|1
|Skyler Phillips
|28:06.1
|19
|Greenwood
|2
|Mabry Montgomery
|28:19.2
|31
|Greenwood
|3
|Christin Turnipseed
|29:02.4
|45
|Ackerman
|4
|Tonya Wofford
|31:16.1
|52
|Hernando
|5
|Ava Dubard
|31:22.0
|19
|McCarley
|6
|Ainslee Obryan
|32:52.3
|14
|McCarley
|7
|Katie Troutt
|34:22.0
|36
|Carrollton
|8
|Vicki Jee
|35:09.1
|67
|Greenwood
|9
|Julie Hill
|35:22.3
|46
|West Point
|10
|Beth Sanders
|36:01.0
|46
|Oxford
|11
|Jodi Harriman
|38:50.4
|56
|Columbia, Louisiana
|12
|Eleanor Hinckley
|39:05.6
|11
|Greenwood
|13
|Libby Rokasky
|39:22.7
|39
|Carrollton
|14
|Amber Stanley
|40:13.6
|33
|Greenwood
|15
|Susie Johnson
|40:23.2
|19
|Sidon
|16
|Alexandria Thompson
|40:51.7
|29
|Greenwood
|17
|Alderine Hubbard
|41:06.7
|46
|Yazoo City
|18
|Elizabeth Hinckley
|45:26.7
|38
|Greenwood
|19
|Lauren Tackett
|45:31.5
|36
|Greenwood
|20
|Whitney Wise
|45:32.3
|39
|Greenwood
|21
|Cecilia Hinckley
|45:35.0
|8
|Greenwood
|22
|Gracie Barnette
|46:37.4
|25
|Holcomb
|23
|Renee Young
|46:47.5
|52
|Columbus
|24
|Jamie Hicks
|46:52.2
|43
|Greenwood
|25
|Lydia Jacobs-Stagner
|47:26.3
|14
|Greenwood
|26
|Callie Sanders
|49:55.2
|11
|Oxford
|27
|Beth Harney
|55:11.6
|55
|Princeton, Texas
|28
|Crystal Harney
|55:11.6
|47
|Princeton, Texas
|29
|Kelia Thompson
|57:46.8
|34
|Greenwood
|30
|Margarette Meeks
|58:01.0
|63
|Greenwood