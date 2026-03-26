As Aaron Ford neared the finish line of the Viking Half Marathon Saturday morning, his focus was on encouraging other runners.

“Finish strong!” he yelled to Archer Russell, a participant in the 10K race who was just ahead.

Ford, a 43-year-old from Saltillo, finished first in the half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes and 55 seconds. He is a physical therapist operating a clinic in Tupelo.

This is his 20th year competing in endurance sports and his second attempt at the annual Viking Half Marathon, 10K & 5K — one of the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce’s yearly events.

“I ran the race in 2023,” he said. “We had a good time. It’s a good course and there is good weather out here.”

Ford said he typically does three running races each year and around five triathlons, which are multisport races consisting of swimming, cycling and running over various distances.

“It just puts you in a good mood. That’s really why I do it, more of the mental side rather than the physical,” he said.

The half marathon started at 7:30 a.m., with the temperature around 46 degrees and high winds to deter runners.

“The wind was tough,” Ford said. “I really didn’t look at my pace too much. I was actually going by my heart rate. When the wind was behind me, I was able to push a little bit more.”

Brayden Mitchell of Madison finished the half marathon in second place, followed by Allison Folk of Leland in third.

At 8 a.m., the 10K and 5K races started simultaneously. Across the three races, there were a total of 142 participants.

The 10K winner was 12-year-old Rafe Andrews. He finished with a time of 53 minutes and eight seconds in his first ever attempt at a 10K.

The Boyle native attends Bayou Academy and is on the cross country team. He said he has been to Greenwood several times and enjoys traveling to the city.

“I just like running and seeing God’s glory,” Andrews said. “...The course here was good, I liked it.”

Finishing in second place in the 10K was Andrea Hickerson of Oxford, and finishing in third place was Trakouri Jackson of Greenville.

Frank Holiman of Carrollton was the top finisher in the 5K distance, who was also at the top of the leaderboard during last year’s Viking 5K distance. He also had a top finish in the 2024 300 Oaks Road Race, the other annual running event organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

“I think (5K) is a good distance,” Holiman said. “It’s not too long, but it’s not too short.”

He said the flat course in Greenwood always makes it fun to run. He finished with a time of 17 minutes and 56 seconds, nearly five minutes ahead of Chris Phillips of Greenwood in second place. Verderius Fipps of Greenwood finished in third place in the 5K.

- Contact Taylor Thompson at 662-581-7239 or tthompson@gwcommonwealth.com.

Men's Half Marathon Results

Place Name Chip Time Age City 1 Aaron Ford 27:55.6 43 Saltillo 2 Brayden Mitchell 31:03.3 19 Madison 3 Jake Metcalfe 38:19.4 41 Tupelo 4 Wyatt Young 47:43.0 28 Mathiston 5 Patrick Myers 49:26.4 36 Houston, Texas 6 Rich Hewlett 51:09.6 51 Starkville 7 Shanehan Westphal 52:41.5 48 Brandon 8 Andrew Kruchten 52:49.7 25 Memphis, Tennessee 9 Jeff Keady 53:40.2 65 Thomaston, Georgia 10 Don Brown 55:04.7 78 Minden, Louisiana 11 Kris Riddle 55:08.7 51 Tupelo 12 Kenner Todd 55:30.2 25 Starkville 13 Jeff Horn 02:00.4 53 Tunica 14 Austin McCausley 04:21.1 24 Benton 15 Adam Coward 11:18.6 45 Belden 16 Charles Redditt 17:07.1 57 Conway, Arkansas 17 Bryce Hickerson 17:17.3 16 Oxford 18 Floyd Melton 20:26.8 53 Greenwood 19 Frank Ognibene 29:16.0 77 Germantown, Tennessee 20 Graham Warr 34:05.2 58 Memphis, Tennessee 21 Timmy Farish 39:26.0 41 Louisville 22 Patrick Collins 40:17.1 46 Carrollton 23 Erin Brown 42:05.2 35 Cleveland 24 Michael Carroll 44:46.6 64 Memphis, Tennessee 25 Kris Dixon 57:26.2 47 Sherwood, Arkansas 26 Tommy Dixon 57:26.8 74 Eudora, Arkansas 27 Michael Warren 01:14.1 20 Greenwood

Women's Half Marathon Results

Place Name Chip Time Age City 1 Allison Folk 36:34.5 31 Leland 2 Jennifer Chintala 39:52.3 48 Geneva, Illinois 3 Gray Blocker 49:10.5 37 Greenwood 4 Susan Fortenberry 49:41.7 45 Clinton 5 Cayden Gentry 54:15.3 19 Maben 6 Sandra Dixon 54:37.5 64 Taylor, Arkansas 7 Casey McGhee 57:05.5 49 Memphis, Tennessee 8 Kesha Smith 03:01.7 49 Blytheville, Arkansas 9 Rachel Pritchett 17:06.5 43 Nashville, Tennessee 10 Maria Mata 19:28.1 44 Montrose, Arkansas 11 Sydney Raines Davis 25:34.1 21 Starkville 12 Brenda Johnson 30:18.1 70 Starkville 13 Lindsey Gentry 35:09.7 49 Maben 14 Susanna Klocke 35:27.9 57 Collierville, Tennessee 15 Sarah Ognibene 45:30.5 68 Germantown, Tennessee 16 Ava Scott 01:12.9 19 Greenwood 17 Betty Gill 03:55.1 75 Columbus

Men's 10 Results

Place Name Chip Time Age City 1 Rafe Andrews 53:08.4 12 Boyle 2 Trakouri Jackson 55:23.2 39 Greenville 3 Dylan Jones 55:29.6 33 Indianola 4 Archer Russell 57:42.8 12 Gunnison 5 David Jones 58:45.3 62 Clarksdale, Georgia 6 Eric Harriman 01:28.3 57 Columbia, Louisiana 7 Harding Hubbard 01:44.1 48 Yazoo City 8 Michael Plunkett 23:21.9 51 Fulton 9 Brad Borth 32:32.0 77 Enterprise, Louisiana 10 Sriram Nallani 32:49.0 60 Greenwood 11 Michael Kennedy 51:13.5 55 New Albany

Women's 10k Results

Place Name Chip Time Age City 1 Andrea Hickerson 54:42.2 46 Oxford 2 Heather Henry 55:44.2 48 Columbus 3 Katie Toomey 55:59.4 40 Greenwood 4 Airrin Metz 56:14.3 28 Greenwood 5 Becky Ganz 59:56.5 52 Freeburg, Illinois 6 Angela Williams 00:37.0 44 Clarksdale 7 Karin Bowen 00:39.9 47 Brandon 8 Kelsie Tribble 03:46.9 37 Greenwood 9 Eileen Hill 08:46.2 41 Starkville 10 Jackie Helm 09:21.6 56 O'Fallon, Illinois 11 Mary Coleman 16:49.3 39 Starkville 12 Melissa Plunkett 18:07.9 53 Fulton 13 Diane Sampson 20:33.8 66 Yazoo City 14 Julie Russell 21:25.2 43 Gunnison 15 Lee Hartmann 22:34.8 68 Tupelo 16 Haley Carpenter 33:13.2 33 Baldwyn 17 Debra Kinser 47:38.5 71 Jackson 18 Katelin Kopf 51:14.3 35 Coldwater

Men's 5k Results

Place Name Chip Time Age City 1 Frank Holiman 17:56.8 31 Carrollton 2 Chris Phillips 22:04.8 14 Greenwood 3 Verderius Fipps 22:29.8 25 Greenwood 4 Rafael Villasana 22:38.9 43 Greenwood 5 Dale Henry 23:06.0 47 Columbus 6 Michael Hargrove 26:46.9 36 Grenada 7 Tucker Arnold 28:25.5 30 Greenwood 8 Bryant Gatica 28:54.4 20 Sidon 9 Brian Fortenberry 29:48.9 48 Clinton 10 Alex Sanders 30:39.5 48 Oxford 11 Cleother Crain 32:02.1 35 Greenwood 12 Randy Stagner 32:04.0 53 Carrollton 13 Iker Villasana 33:38.7 10 Greenwood 14 Tony Jones 34:55.3 39 Grenada 15 John Retherford 41:30.2 62 Madison 16 Hugh Warren 42:21.3 62 Greenwood 17 Gage Rokasky 46:33.3 24 Holcomb 18 Jaxon Gary 46:34.6 6 Holcomb 19 Jerry Hicks 46:51.7 56 Greenwood 20 Michael Sampson 46:58.6 63 Yazoo City 21 David Hill 51:58.9 60 West Point 22 Jerry Stephenson 54:28.7 71 Greenville 23 Jessie Rokasky 55:13.5 45 Carrollton 24 Ryan Ingram 01:31.7 30 Seminary 25 Jeremy Williams 06:23.1 35 Greenwood

Women's 5k Results