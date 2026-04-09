It didn’t come easy, that’s for sure. Northwest Rankin spent most of Thursday night grinding away in at-bats and staying in the game.

Then Brooks Cawley ended it.

With the bases loaded and the Cougars ahead 5-3, Cawley delivered the decisive blow in the top of the seventh inning, launching a grand slam to right field that broke the game open and lifted Northwest Rankin to a 9-4 win over Petal.

“We had to deliver a kill shot,” Cawley said. “We had to do something that was going to take the life out of them. I hit it, and I knew it. It was gone. It was the kill shot. It was the coup de grace. It was done.”

The win secured a two-game sweep for Northwest Rankin, after sneaking past Petal 6-5 on Tuesday night. With the sweep, the Cougars are now in control of their own destiny to win the region championship, provided they take a game from Brandon next week.

For Petal, the losses drop the Panthers deeper into the race for postseason positioning, with a crucial series against Oak Grove looming that could determine whether they host a playoff series.

Long before Cawley’s grand slam, Northwest Rankin had already set the tone with its approach at the plate.

Facing a strong outing from Petal starter Cooper Geiger, the Cougars struggled to generate consistent hard contact early. Instead, they turned to execution and awareness to create scoring opportunities.

In the fourth inning, with Petal leading 3-0, the Cougars manufactured three runs without registering a hit. Geiger forced a leadoff flyout before walking three straight batters. He allowed all three to score on three consecutive wild pitches.

Cawley knew they were not going to see the same offensive firepower they are accustomed to.

“You’re not going to have balls off the wall all night against a guy like that,” Cawley said. “It’s about making him work, going deep into counts and being disciplined. Once he’s out of the game, that’s your opportunity.”

That approach paid off.

“Putting some guys in motion, trying to take advantage of dirt ball reads and stuff like that,” Northwest Rankin head coach KK Aldridge said. “Whenever you do that, you put a little bit of pressure on them. We were fortunate to score a couple of runs that way, and that allowed us to get right back in it.”

While Northwest Rankin found ways to manufacture runs, Petal missed several early opportunities to take firm control of the contest.

The Panthers loaded the bases in both the third and fourth innings but came away with just one run to show for it.

“We had some really bad breaks there,” Petal head coach Conner Douglas said. “But I’m proud of our guys for continuing to fight. They stayed in it, they kept competing, even when things didn’t go their way.”

The fourth inning, in particular, brought a surge of tension.

With the bases loaded and a chance to swing momentum, Petal came up empty. During the sequence, Fischer Howell was tagged out at second base on a physical play that drew Douglas out of the dugout, leading to his ejection.

The inning also followed earlier frustration surrounding a sacrifice fly situation that erased a potential run, and both sides showed visible frustration with the strike zone throughout the night.

Despite the emotions, Petal continued to compete.

“I just told them to keep fighting,” Douglas said. “They played hard. They competed the whole time, even when things went the wrong way and were outside their control. They kept their head in it.”

After Northwest Rankin tied the game in the fourth inning, it took the lead for good in the fifth. After back-to-back strikeouts from Geiger, Chase Ainsworth lifted a solo home run over the left-field wall for a 4-3 lead.

“They punched us in the mouth early again,” Aldridge said. “But our guys didn’t hang their heads. They just kept competing. When you do that, sometimes things work out and keep you within striking distance.”

After finally working Geiger out of the game in the seventh inning, the Cougars wasted no time attacking a pair of young Panther arms.

Northwest Rankin loaded the bases, setting the stage for Cawley’s defining moment.

In a disciplined at-bat, Cawley waited for his pitch and delivered, turning on a high fastball inside and sending it over the right-field wall.

“You’ve got ducks on the pond like that, you can’t have something weak,” he said. “You’ve got to hit something hard.”

He did exactly that.

The grand slam turned a tight contest into a comfortable lead as Panther fans headed for the exits.

The win for Northwest Rankin carried a little extra weight. Douglas, now Petal’s head coach, previously led the Cougars, adding a competitive edge to the matchup.

“It absolutely brings an extra swagger,” Cawley said. “Nothing personal. It’s just competitive fire.”

Aldridge echoed a similar sentiment while keeping the focus on the game itself.

“Connor’s a great coach, and we’re thankful for the time he spent with us,” Aldridge said. “We know how competitive he is, and I think that brings out the competitor in us too. But at the end of the day, you’re just playing baseball.”

For Northwest Rankin, the path is now clear.

One win next week against Brandon secures the region title and caps off a strong stretch heading into the postseason.

For Petal, the focus quickly shifts to Oak Grove, where the Panthers will look to regain momentum and secure a favorable playoff position.

“We’re still alive in this thing,” Douglas said. “We’re going to keep fighting, keep competing and try to get hot at the right time.”