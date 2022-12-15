Pictured from left Bitsy Browne-Miller, Steven Weiss, Cassandra Weiss, and Rosemary Woullard

Dr. Cassandra Weiss was recognized with the annual Red Rose Award at the December 3 meeting of the Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization of key women educators with local chapters in the state that are part of a greater network of national and international scope.

The Red Rose Award is presented to a non-member of Delta Kappa Gamma who has distinguished herself in her profession and has made lasting contributions to the community by promoting the work of women leaders who advance the cause of education.

Dr. Weiss is currently in her third year at William Carey University and serves as Assistant Professor of Education, Coordinator of the MAT/Alternate Route Program and Licensure Specialist. She currently teaches courses in the Education and Music Departments, directs the new Women’s Choir, and started a children’s choir at the university last year.

With a bachelors degree in Music Education from William Carey and a masters and PhD from USM, Dr. Weiss holds a K-12 teaching license and an administrator’s license. She has taught every grade K-12, as well as multiple subjects on the collegiate level for over twenty years.

Dr. Weiss received the 2020 Arts Institute of Mississippi Award for incorporating the arts into the classroom, and the MAT 2020 and 2021 MAPE Governor’s Award for Partnerships in Mississippi.

Dr. Weiss lives in Hattiesburg with her husband and four fulltime college children. She enjoys being a church musician, being outside in nature, riding horses, and playing piano.