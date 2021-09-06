A Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival event, Downtown Brews & Bites is set for Saturday, June 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and showcases Pinebelt food trucks alongside craft beer pairings in Town Square Park.

This FestivalSouth fringe event is presented by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association and Corner Market.

“The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival is a longtime summer tradition in Downtown Hattiesburg, and while we couldn’t host the grand event everyone has come to expect this year, highlighting HBURG’s beer and food scene was a top priority,” Andrea Saffle, Downtown Hattiesburg Executive Director, said. “From this idea, Downtown Brews & Bites was born.”

Festivalgoers will get a taste of five food trucks — including Art of Roux, Colludium Kitchen, Driving Miss Daisy, Southern Wangz, and Twillie Philly. Food options range from gumbo and wings to sliders and tacos.

Ten breweries will be on site with a selection of beer samples — including Southern Prohibition Brewing, Lazy Magnolia Brewery, Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, Colsons Beer Co., and Bell’s Brewery.

Beer pairings are presented by Stokes Distributing and Southern Beverage Company.

Additionally, this interactive event has something for everyone. Local band SanduJazz will headline Downtown Brews & Bites. Yard games from Colludium Brewing Co. and Alley Cats mobile axe throwing offer hands-on fun for attendees.

“We are excited to gather again as a community and cheers Hattiesburg’s craft beer industry. This year, we also get to give a nod to our many food trucks,” Saffle said.

Two ticket options are available. Those 21 years of age or older may purchase the “Brews & Bites Pairings” ticket for $45.

Those under 21 or those only interested in the food samplings may purchase the “Bites Only” ticket for $35. This limited capacity event requires advance ticket purchase and is expected to sell out.

FestivalJazz

After Downtown Brews & Bites, park guests can enjoy the 2021 Festival South FestivalJazz, a free jazz concert celebrating Hattiesburg native and jazz musician Bobby Bryant.

“A Tribute to Bobby Bryant” begins at 7:30 p.m.

Bryant is a Royal Street High School (Rowan High School) graduate and had his own jazz band by the time he reached high school.

He would later become one of the most sought-after trumpet players in Los Angeles, playing with greats such as Vic Damone, Peggy Lee, Nat King Cole, Ray Charles, Della Reese, Quincy Jones, Stan Kenton, the Tonight Show Band, Earth Wind & Fire, B. B. King and others.