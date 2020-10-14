Two Hattiesburg men were arrested by Hattiesburg police officers Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in unrelated crimes.

Noah Booth, 19, was charged with the offense in the shooting death of William Deshaun Myers, which occurred in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Avenue on Feb. 6, 2019. According to Ryan Moore with the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers served a warrant in this case.

Alex Carmichael Williams, 22, surrendered to police on an active warrant in connection to the death of Jermaine Hunter, who was murdered in a shooting outside of his residence on McCall Street on June 29 of this year.