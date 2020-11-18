The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop Pancake Day, an annual fundraising event – and Pine Belt holiday tradition – sponsored by members of Kiwanis International.

The local club – known as the Pine Belt Kiwanis Club – will host the event from 7-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the Sigler Center at 315 Conti Street in Hattiesburg.

Pancake Day has been held in Hattiesburg since 1962, and this year’s event will continue that proud tradition with some modifications made to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Of course, COVID-19 has somewhat altered the event,” said club member Hugh Bolton. “There will be seating inside the Sigler Center, with restrictions, but we are placing emphasis on takeout orders and, weather permitting, outdoor seating under tents.”

The club was formed in January 2019 by the merger of two previous clubs, including the Hattiesburg Kiwanis Club and the Hub City Kiwanis Club. The two clubs came together years ago to jointly sponsor the annual event, said Bolton.

“The merger helped Kiwanians in Hattiesburg maximize their ability to give back to the community,” Bolton said.

Those community service efforts focus heavily on children’s services, and Pancake Day is an essential fundraiser for that mission, he added.

“The goal is to generate $10,000 through the sale of corporate and individual tickets, and this will allow us to continue the level of donations to support organizations that benefit children,” Bolton said.

Some of the organizations supported by the club include DREAM of Hattiesburg, the DuBard School for Language Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi, United Christian Ministries, Edwards Street Fellowship Center, Hattiesburg Dixie Youth Baseball, and the local affiliates of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army.

Club members also sponsor items like the food backpack program at Woodley Elementary School in Hattiesburg.

“Over the years, the club has also purchased and placed defibrillators in a number of school districts,” Bolton said.

Tickets for Pancake Day are $5 each and can be purchased at the door. Corporate sponsorships are also available, and businesses interested in that endeavor should contact Bolton at (601) 310-2846 or Grant Walker at (601) 467-9692.

“We are excited to continue this tradition, and there will be Christmas music for the public’s enjoyment along with a visitor from the North Pole,” Bolton said.

With a mission of “Serving the Children of the World,” Kiwanis International boasts nearly 600,000 members.

Local chapters – like the Pine Belt Kiwanis Club – collectively raise millions of dollars annually for various community ventures, and, globally in 2019, members also logged more than 18 million volunteer hours.