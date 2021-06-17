The Baptist Student Union on the Hattiesburg campus of The University of Southern Mississippi is accepting donations, including furniture and other household essentials, to be distributed to incoming international students through July 31 as they move into housing.

Area residents and organizations who would like to support this effort are asked to consider donating new or gently used items.

Items can be dropped off at the BSU, which is located at 3100 Montague Blvd. on the Hattiesburg campus, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please contact the BSU before bringing items, due to limited space, at 601.264.5160, or email usmbsu@gmail.com.

New items:

• XL twin size bedsheets

• Pillows

• Blankets/comforters

• Vinyl mattress protectors

• Trash bags

• Basic groceries/ready to eat food items

• Basic toiletries (shampoo, soap)

• Laundry detergent

• Paper towels/toilet paper

• Water filter (Brita pitcher)

• Notebooks, pens, etc.

• Bath/kitchen towels

• Brooms

• Mops

• Shower Curtains

New or gently used items:

• Small trash cans

• Cutlery sets (silverware)

• Kitchen knives

• Pots and pans

• Cooking utensils

• Furniture (bed frames, small dining tables, chairs, etc.)