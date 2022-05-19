Let the record show that between 1:54 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Saturday, there were exactly 14 minutes of softball played between Sumrall and Kosciusko.

Those 14 minutes – whether or not they should have been played at all – is a question that will loom large in the postmortems of Game 3 of the Class 4A State Championship Series.

What is not at dispute is that the defending state champion Whippets came back on the field and were all business, rolling over the Bobcats 10-1 at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

Sumrall coach Dodie Robertson was adamant that the bottom of the fourth inning should never have been played, given what she said the weather radar showed. Play had been suspended for two hours and 21 minutes already by that point.

“It wasn’t the best day,” Robertson said. “I would have preferred that it be all sunshiny and kept the game going. Those breaks just weren’t good for us.

“I felt like that bottom of the fourth inning was not good for us. I mean, we were playing in the rain, then after five minutes we were back in the dugout for another delay. We gave up two runs during those five minutes and I felt like that was deflator.”

It proved to be a big inning, too, for the Whippets, who scored two runs on a run-scoring single by senior Elizabeth Jones.

“Kosciusko is a great team,” said Robertson. “They came out hitting the ball hard and you can’t take that away from them. They did a great job.”

The effect of three separate warm-ups in the midst of the four hour, 34 minutes of idleness throughout the lightning and heavy rain that swept through the area Saturday afternoon were hard to judge for Sumrall or Kosciusko.

“We struggled with our pitching after the breaks,” Robertson said. “We ended up changing pitchers three times.

“Our pitchers are wonderful; they’ve taken us this far, but today was just such a weird day, fighting the rain, sitting in the dugout for hours, going out and playing in the rain then coming back in and sitting for another two hours.”

Kosciusko coach Tony Terry said there was no option but to resume play Saturday, playing conditions notwithstanding.

“I don’t think they were (premature letting the teams back on the field the first time),” Kosciusko coach Tony Terry said. “They were just trying to get it in, I think, they saw a window in the stuff and then the other storm came up, kind of sudden.”

Terry said he and his team stayed occupied during the delays.

“We did a little bit of everything,” Terry said. “They played on their phones, they ate, had some group singing going on, me and some of us played trivia.

“You’re trying to stay relaxed. You’re starting, stopping, starting, stopping and starting again. So, I give our kids credit, mentally that’s hard to do to stay focused like that.”

Also looming large was the decision to stay with a 1 p.m. start time for the 4A finals. The stated reason for not playing an 11 a.m. game was due to the fact that both Kosciusko and Hernando, scheduled to play in the 6A final afterward, had graduation ceremonies scheduled for Friday.

Given that the MHSAA had plenty of warning about the weather forecast, it was fair to ask why Kosciusko could not come up earlier Saturday. However, Terry said it was about a three and a half drive to USM.

“I mean, if somebody tells me I’ve got to be somewhere, I’ll do it,” Terry said. “But our graduation was last night, and we’d have had to leave about 4 o’clock in the morning, and that would have been tough on our players.”

In the end, it proved to be academic for Sumrall. The Bobcats never picked up the momentum they lost after the top of the fourth, when they scored their only run of the game.

“I think we had our momentum going there in the top of the fourth, when we scored that run,” said Sumrall eighth-grader Ashton Stringfellow. “Then we had the delays and we lost some of that. We got back out, then we had another delay. I think we still could have come back, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

It was a bittersweet night for Robertson, as the Bobcats came up a game short in the state finals. It was the first State Championship appearance for Sumrall, which finished 27-10 overall.

“I’m super excited that we got here,” Robertson said. “This was history in the making at our school. Sumrall had never won the South State championship and these girls did it, and we had a three-game series in the state championship. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”