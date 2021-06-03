On June 3, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual in connection to an armed robbery that occurred just before midnight.

Patrick Lee, 43, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery in connection to the incident that occurred on Miller Street.

Lee brandished a knife at an individual and demanded money. Lee left the scene without obtaining any money, and was taken into custody shortly after.

In addition to the armed robbery charge, Lee has also been charged with one count of 1st-degree murder in connection to the Sept. 29 shooting death of Willie Walker that occurred in the 1400 block of Franklin Street.

Lee has been booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.