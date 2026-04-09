Applications are now available for high school-age youth to become part of the FestivalSouth Youth Ambassadors Class of 2026. The program is designed to spark passion, knowledge, and skills in cultural activities for high school youth in the Pine Belt Region. It provides hands-on educational experiences that develop an appreciation for the arts through volunteerism. The Ambassadors directly influence the social and economic impact of FestivalSouth on our community and plant seeds for a vibrant cultural presence in the future. Applications are open through May 1 and may be found on the “get involved” tab at festivalsouth.org.

While only a limited number of students will be accepted into the program this year, they will work with FestivalSouth staff to help promote FestivalSouth to their peers; be a voice to FestivalSouth representing this age group; serve as volunteers for FestivalSouth events. Applicants must be in grade 9 – 12 this year and be available a minimum of 10 hours during FestivalSouth, June 4 - 27. Complete requirements are available at festivalsouth.org.

This summer, Malia Lewis returns to helm the Ambassador Program. She is once again excited to be working with youth to share their passion for the arts while also nurturing the need for community service.

“Engaging with the community as a volunteer is so important to developing and growing as a person,” said Lewis. “I firmly believe that art and music are the universal languages and am excited to join the team as a parent of multiple-year Youth Ambassadors.”

A self-described “Army Brat” and “Army wife,” Lewis is a board member of the HCA and serves on several other community organizations. She is a youth leader and avid supporter of the arts, especially for children. An Army Brat and Army wife, Malia firmly believes that art and music are the universal languages.

FestivalSouth® takes place from June 4 – 27, 2026, throughout the Pine Belt. It is Mississippi’s only multi-week, multi-genre arts festival, offering both free and ticketed events to residents and cultural tourists. Presented by the Hattiesburg Concert Association (HCA), this year’s festival celebrates America’s 250th birthday and continues the incredible growth to bring the arts to more and more of the community it serves.