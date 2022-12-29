The Lamar Christian School Lions will take on the Bowling Green Buccaneers for the Homecoming basketball games on Sat., Jan. 7. The Homecoming Court will be presented at 2:30 pm. The following students were selected by their peers to represent their classes as homecoming maids: Senior Maids: Makayla Lee of Columbia, Nevaeh Pew of Hattiesburg, Addie Smith of Purvis, and Caydence Spiers of Lumberton; Junior Maid: Heidi Hanberry of Hattiesburg; Sophomore Maid: Allison Morgan of Collins; Freshman Maid: Emma Roseberry of Purvis.

Established in 1998, Lamar Christian School is a co-educational, private Christian school fully accredited by the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for preschool through 12th grade students. With 300 students enrolled from 8 surrounding counties, LCS is located in Purvis, Mississippi.

Maids seated from left to right are Emma Roseberry (freshman), Heidi Hanberry (junior) and Allison Morgan (sophomore). Maids standing from left to right are Nevaeh Pew, Makayla Lee, Caydence Spiers and Addie Smith (seniors).