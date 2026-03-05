The Ann Morris Fund

Abbie Rogers Civitan Camp - $11,000

ARC of the Pine Belt Region ARCtivities Program - $8,000

ARC Southeast Mississippi Rise and Shine - $8,500

ARC Southeast Mississippi Sunsetters Not Sunsitters - $11,000

Hattiesburg Arts Council SmART Space Outreach - $8,500

TEAAM Kamp Kaleidescope - $9,000

USM Institute for Disability Studies STEP OUT - $7,000

The Ann Morris Fund, administered by the Pinebelt Foundation, is proud to announce its latest round of grants to support vital programs and initiatives in our community. These grants are aimed at enhancing the quality of life for individuals of advanced age who have been diagnosed as intellectually disabled. Through the generosity of the Ann Morris Fund, various local organizations receive funding to continue their impactful work.

Here are the recipients of this year’s Ann Morris Fund grants:

Abbie Rogers Civitan Camp:

Abbie Rogers Civitan Camp Fall/Summer Sessions: This camp offers exciting, age-approppriate activities for adults with disabilities. While the acitivites change from year to year, the program seeks to focus on artistic outlets, animal experiences, dances, and much more.

ARC of the Pinebelt Region:

ARCivities: The ARCtivities initiative provides social and recreational activities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

ARC Southeast Mississippi

Rise and Shine Program: The Rise and Shine Program gives disabled individuals an adaptive program that promotes goal setting across physical, mental, social, spiritual, and creative areas. The ultimate goal is to enhance quality of life through holistic approaches to independence, self-advocacy, and acceptance.

Sunsetters Not Sunsitters Program: The Sunsetters Not Sunsitters Program will provide structured opportunities to develop social skills, form meaningful connections, and gain acces to community resources and diverse social networks. In addition, the program will offer stimulating recreational activities that are specificially modified to individual needs and interests.

Hattiesburg Arts Council:

SmART Space Outreach Program: Through the SmART Space Outreach Program, individuals with disabilities are invited to participate in artistic classes twice a week. The classes focus on movement, performing and visual arts, hand-eye coordination, and singing, with their hard work culminating in the annual ARC Showstoppers Performance.

TEAAM (Together Enhancing Autism Awareness in Mississippi):

Kamp Kaleidoscope: TEAAM’s Kamp Kaleidoscope is Mississippi’s annual summer camp program for individuals on the spectrum. The first and only camp of its kind in Mississippi, it offers youth and adults with neurotypical disabilities and autism spectrum diagnoses the opportunity to experience the joys of a real summer camp.

USM Institute for Disability Studies:

STEP OUT Project: This project encompasses activites, educational and informational sessions, a service project, recreational outings, and other experiences. Participants are given an active voice in deciding activities, and the Ann Morris Grant allows STEP OUT to expand and grow in their initiative.

"The Ann Morris grant will increase services provided by the STEP OUT program [at the USM Institute for Disability Studies]. Specifically, funding will assist older adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with community engagement, participating in yearlong educational and hands-on activities [that these individuals would not otherwise be able to participate in, including pottery painting classes, blueberry picking, bowling, and more]."

Rebecca Holland, University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies

The Pinebelt Foundation remains committed to amplifying charitable impact today and for generations to come. Through the Ann Morris Fund, we honor the legacy of John Morris and his vision to care for those in need. These grants exemplify the spirit of compassion and community that defines our region.