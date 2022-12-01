We here at Camp Shelby are working for Santa to help make the season bright and everything merry. Please come out on Saturday, December 10 to Bldg 411 for a Santa's Elves Workshop.

- Bring your kids and the young at heart for some of the following activities:

- Christmas movies

- Christmas sing along

- Christmas karaoke

- Tour Santa's Workshop

- View the Reason for the Season

- Take an Elfie

- Musical chairs for cupcakes

- You Don't Listen to Me (kids get to tell kids how to decorate Santa's cookies)

- Flip art presentation

- Street Talking (a message to Santa)

- Show us patriotic is your Ride vs our Ride (Little Boy v Girl Cars)

- Christmas card signing for our veterans (A Card for Every Vet Program)

- See Patriotic Rex

- Plus, we’re offering free gift wrapping (bring your gift and we will wrap it in the paper of your choosing)!

We hope to see you and your family there!