We here at Camp Shelby are working for Santa to help make the season bright and everything merry. Please come out on Saturday, December 10 to Bldg 411 for a Santa's Elves Workshop.
- Bring your kids and the young at heart for some of the following activities:
- Christmas movies
- Christmas sing along
- Christmas karaoke
- Tour Santa's Workshop
- View the Reason for the Season
- Take an Elfie
- Musical chairs for cupcakes
- You Don't Listen to Me (kids get to tell kids how to decorate Santa's cookies)
- Flip art presentation
- Street Talking (a message to Santa)
- Show us patriotic is your Ride vs our Ride (Little Boy v Girl Cars)
- Christmas card signing for our veterans (A Card for Every Vet Program)
- See Patriotic Rex
- Plus, we’re offering free gift wrapping (bring your gift and we will wrap it in the paper of your choosing)!
We hope to see you and your family there!