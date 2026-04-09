We talk a lot about the American Dream. Owning a home. Sending your kids to college. Retiring with dignity. But here’s the truth: none of that happens by accident. It happens because people plan; they save; and they leverage luck.

That’s why financial education matters – not as some abstract idea, but as a real, practical skill that shapes whether families get ahead or fall behind. As President Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently put it, understanding how to make sound financial decisions “unlocks opportunity for every American.”

He’s right. And here in Mississippi, we see it every day.

I’ve met families who are working hard, doing everything they can to get ahead, but no one ever taught them how to budget, how to save, or how to invest. Not in school. Not at home.

That’s not a failure of effort. That’s a gap in knowledge.

And if we’re serious about expanding opportunity, we have to close that gap.

Financial wellness isn’t about Wall Street or complicated spreadsheets. It’s about the basics: living within your means, avoiding debt traps, saving early, and understanding how small decisions today compound into big outcomes tomorrow.

It’s also about confidence. When someone understands their finances, they make better decisions. They plan. They invest. They take ownership of their future.

That’s exactly why we’ve worked to strengthen programs like Mississippi College and Career Savings. After all, when families have the right tools – and the knowledge to use them – they don’t just dream about the future. They start building it.

And the earlier that starts, the better.

Research consistently shows that financial habits form young. If we wait until adulthood to teach people about money, we’re already behind. But if we help kids understand saving, investing, and long-term planning, we set them on a completely different trajectory.

That’s also why I’m encouraged to see a broader, national push for financial education. Resources like the Trump administration’s MyMoney.gov are making it easier for Americans to access practical, straightforward guidance on everything from budgeting to retirement planning.

But let’s be clear: no website or government program can replace personal responsibility.

At the end of the day, financial wellness is empowering because it puts people in control. It doesn’t promise outcomes; it gives people the tools to create their own.

And that’s what the American Dream has always been about.

Not guarantees. Not handouts. Only opportunity.

That’s how you grow an economy.

And that’s how you keep the American Dream alive.