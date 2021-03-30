Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:

The Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) named Jeffrey C. Altman, P.E., acting executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Altman will assume the role effective April 1 following the retirement of MDOT Executive Direct Melinda McGrath after 36 years of state service.

“It was with great reluctance that we accepted Melinda’s retirement earlier this month,” said Commissioner Tom King, MTC Chairman. “Jeff has served the state for 23 years, most recently as MDOT Assistant to the Executive Director. He has the knowledge and leadership skills to take the helm and keep Mississippi moving on a safe, efficient and effective transportation network.”

Altman began his public service career in 1998 in the MDOT Planning Division. In 2009, he was named assistant director of the Local Public Agency Division, a function of MDOT that oversee federal money for local government projects. He became LPA division director in 2012. Since 2019, he has served as assistant to the executive director.

“I am thankful for the commission’s confidence in me to lead MDOT,” Altman said. “Melinda set a high standard for excellence, integrity and transparency. While she will be sorely missed, we know the quality of our infrastructure impacts our quality of life and affects economic development. We are prepared to continue being good stewards of taxpayer dollars as we maintain nearly 30,000 highway miles and 6,000 bridges. With the guidance and support of the commission and legislature, we will invest wisely and systematically to make Mississippi a better place to live, work and play.”

A native of Wiggins and graduate of Mississippi State University, Altman lives in Rankin County with his wife and children.

The commission will begin a nationwide search for a permanent executive director with the goal of having an appointment by April 2022.