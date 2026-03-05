Voters with a qualified excuse can cast an absentee ballot the next two Saturdays at their Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Circuit Clerk’s Offices around Mississippi were open Saturday, February 28, from 8:00 a.m. until noon for in-person absentee voting ahead of the 2026 Midterm Primary Election.

Republican and Democrat voters will choose their party’s nominee in the March 10 Primary Election, with the winners advancing to the November 3 General Election along with any qualified third party or independent candidates.

Voters needing to cast an absentee ballot have until Saturday, March 7 to do so at their Circuit Clerk’s Office.

To cast an absentee ballot, voters need to have one of the following qualified excuses to do so:

Be a bona fide student, teacher or administrator at any college, university, junior college, high, junior high, or elementary grade school whose studies or employment at such institution necessitates his or her absence on Election Day.

Required to be out of town on Election Day due to employment as an employee or spouse of a member of the Mississippi congressional delegation.

Be out of town on Election Day for any reason.

Have a temporary or permanent physical disability and who, because of such disability, is unable to vote in person without substantial hardship to himself, herself or others, or whose attendance at the voting place could reasonably cause danger to himself, herself or others.

Be the parent, spouse or dependent of a person with a temporary or permanent physical disability who is hospitalized outside of their residence or more than fifty miles from their residence.

Be 65 years of age or older.

Be a member or spouse of the Mississippi congressional delegation absent from Mississippi on Election Day.

Be unable to vote in person because of work on Election Day during the times at which the polls will be open or on-call during the times when the polls will be open.

On the Ballot

U.S. Senate

Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent)

Sarah Adlakha

1st Congressional District

Trent Kelly (incumbent)

2nd Congressional District

Ron Eller

Kevin Wilson

3rd Congressional District

Michael Guest (incumbent)

4th Congressional District

Mike Ezell (incumbent)

Sawyer Walters

U.S. Senate

Scott Colom

Albert Littell

Priscilla Till

1st Congressional District

Kelvin Buck

Cliff Johnson

2nd Congressional District

Bennie Thompson (incumbent)

Evan Turnage

Pertis Williams

3rd Congressional District

Michael Chiaradio

4th Congressional District

Paul Blackman

Ryan Glover

Jeffrey Hulum

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --