For the last seven years, Alehandro Wooten has served as arts facilitator for the Hattiesburg Arts Council, an organization instituted 50 years ago to bring arts to the forefront in the Hub City with initiatives such as fine arts, exhibits, music and competitions.

So he should be more than ready to step into his new role as executive director of the organization, a promotion that was recently unanimously approved by the arts council’s board committee after an intensive interview process. Wooten takes over for former director Rebekah Stark Johnson, who recently retired to pursue her own artistic endeavors and spend more time with her family.

“Because I was here with Rebekah for seven years, I know everything that I’m going to have to do, so I can’t say I’m coming in here all wide-eyed,” Wooten said. “I know what’s involved, so when I want to do an exhibit or whatever, I know every step that I’m going to have to take to get there, which was learned a year out in the planning for it.

“So I am excited, but I also know the responsibility that comes along with it."

A native of Meridian, Wooten earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi before conducting 13 years of professional gallery work in Atlanta, Georgia. He later moved to Pensacola, Florida to pursue his interest in textiles and traditional beadwork before returning to Hattiesburg in 2014 to serve as arts facilitator for the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

“(Executive director) is a huge responsibility, and of course I’ll try to do things efficiently and streamline when I can to bring things up to speed as far as technology,” Wooten said. “But this organization is a 50-year-old organization, and obviously it would not have existed for 50 years if they were not already doing pretty much everything right, if you ask me.

"So it’s about taking the traditions that we have, like our emerging artists show and our photography show - those are annual events that I will never deliberately get rid of, because they’re part of our tradition. When we do our children’s program at the Saenger Theater, that’s something that’s been going on for years, and I’m not going to say that we don’t need to do that anymore.”

Wooten, who officially stepped into his new role on May 14, said Stark Johnson left him in good shape to take over the organization.

“She took time before she left to make sure that I knew where to find every file - every hard copy file, every file on the computer, every form, every tax paper,” he said. “She could have just said, ‘Okay, see you,’ but that’s not Rebecca.

“One of my main goals is to always protect the integrity of this organization, because it has well-established integrity already, and that’s very important to me. I know the hard work and the blood, sweat and tears that the people before me had to throw out there to keep this place afloat and keep it going.”

One of the main things Wooten is looking forward to is the City of Hattiesburg’s summer camps, which will last from June 1 to July 2. Representatives from the Hattiesburg Arts Council will bring art in on select days, and the sixth- and seventh-grade attendees will perform drumming on utility buckets.

“They’re going to decorate (the buckets) and make them their own,” Wooten said. “They’re going to receive drum instruction from two qualified drummers from USM, and at the end of the camp, they’re going to get a chance to keep their drum and drumsticks. So I’m pretty excited about that."

Wooten traces his passion for the arts to back when he was in high school, when he entered a few of his pieces into a local contest. After winning first place in that competition, he realized he had a gift and a knack for the field.

“That one thing right there told me that I have something that maybe other kids don’t have,” Wooten said. “It’s not sports-related, or banking and doctors or anything like that, but hey, maybe I am what they call an artist.

“I then found out that you can make a living at it too. How interesting, right? So that one thing gave me direction (to know) that for me to have any opportunity to let that shine through to any one kid out there like me, gives me hope for the future."

Stark Johnson, who took over as executive director eight years ago from former director Patty Hall, said she is confident that Wooten’s promotion will be a seamless transition, and she is looking forward to what lies ahead for herself and the council.

“I will forever be a cheerleader for HAC,” she said. “It is an organization that I believe in, and I know in my heart that Alehandro is the perfect person for the job.

“His cheerful, creative, contagious energy, his dedication, intelligence, reliability and interest in Hattiesburg’s artists and community will be a gift to us all. I look forward to many more ‘wow’ moments for the arts in Hattiesburg."

In addition to Wooten taking over as executive director, the Hattiesburg Arts Council has named Mary Lucas Halliwell - a fine arts graduate from the Mississippi State University School of Art - as Wooten’s replacement as arts facilitator.

“As an executive director, having someone in the office in any capacity is extremely helpful and necessary,” Wooten said. “When it comes to coming up with ideas or planning a show, or doing a board meeting, it is really good to have a second opinion and someone to help with it.

"Mary Lucas, her degree is in the arts as well, (so) she has already done a great job. We’re really starting to gel.”