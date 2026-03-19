Nestled in the heart of Hattiesburg’s Historic Downtown Neighborhood, Walthall School has stood as a cornerstone of education, community, and civic life for more than a century. Built in the early 1900s and originally known as Court

Street School, the building and its surrounding grounds remain a powerful symbol of the Hub City’s history—and its future.

Walthall School opened in 1902 and quickly became a center for community life. In 1907, it hosted Mississippi’s first-ever Parent and Teacher Association (PTA) meeting, an event commemorated by a plaque on the building today. The school served the community until its closure by Hattiesburg Public Schools in 1987.

In 1988, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History designated Walthall School a Mississippi Landmark Structure, recognizing its role in advancing public education and fostering collaboration between educators and families during the “New South” period of Mississippi history.

After years of decline due to age and weather, local residents formed Walthall Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and restoring the property. A full renovation completed in 2007—under the supervision of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History—rehabilitated the building while preserving its historic character. Today, Walthall School features loft residences and The Walthall Room, a former cafeteria space now used for meetings, cultural events, and neighborhood celebrations.

The adjacent green space, protected in perpetuity, has become a hub for community gatherings, including the beloved Victorian Candlelit Christmas, now in its 42nd year, and the Downtown Crawfish Jam Music Festival.

Downtown Crawfish Jam: Music, Community, and Preservation

Originally launched in 1999 as Medical Mudbugs, the Downtown Crawfish Jam began as a small fundraiser supporting Pine Belt nonprofits. What started as a casual gathering of friends quickly grew into a can’t-miss annual tradition. Today, the event raises funds for the Walthall Foundation and helps sustain Hattiesburg’s oldest neighborhood.

In 2011, a dedicated volunteer committee elevated the event into a premier, family-friendly music festival featuring standout local and regional talent, great food, and a welcoming community atmosphere.

“What began as a simple idea to give back while having fun has grown beyond anything we imagined,” said founder Dave Ware. “Thanks to our sponsors and supporters, the Downtown Crawfish Jam now helps preserve Hattiesburg’s historic roots while showcasing the city as a cultural destination.”

The 27th Annual Downtown Crawfish Jam Music Festival takes place Saturday, April 18, on the historic Walthall green space. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., with live music starting at 11:00 a.m.

This year’s lineup includes:

● Drew Young Band

● Blackcat Zydeco

● Mike Doussan & Jackson Flying Circus

● Cadie Calhoun

Attendees can enjoy boiled crawfish, hot dogs, sausage dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks, and beer, along with activities for kids of all ages. With music, food, shade trees, and a laid-back, family-friendly vibe, the Downtown Crawfish Jam continues to be one of Hattiesburg’s most anticipated spring events—bringing the community together while supporting historic

preservation.