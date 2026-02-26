More than 80 nominations received from across state

The 2026 Mississippi Pinnacle Awards proudly announces this year’s finalists, selected from more than 80 nominations representing exceptional achievement in business, leadership, and event innovation across Mississippi.

The Mississippi Pinnacle Awards celebrates elite sales and marketing professionals, organizations, and changemakers whose innovation, influence, and service are shaping Mississippi’s economic and cultural landscape. Finalists represent a powerful cross-section of industries, nonprofits, public institutions, creatives, and entrepreneurs making measurable impact statewide.

Business/Organization Finalists

• Backroads and Burgers

• Biloxi Shuckers

• Blended by Bridget

• Chill Sloth – Ice Cream & Smoothies

• Kick Glass Hburg

• Nick Fairley

• Opera Mississippi

• Parish Tractor

• The Cottages of Hattiesburg

• The Social Club

• Alzheimer's Association MS Chapter

• The Lucky Rabbit

• Mississippi Heritage Trust

Event Finalists

• 60th Anniversary Celebration – Pearl River Valley Opportunity, Inc.

• America 250 Celebration – Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society

• Behind the Big House – The Slave Dwelling Project

• Delta Hot Tamale Festival – Main Street Greenville

• Denim & Diamonds Casino Night – Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center

• Pamela Moody – Mississippi AI Collaborative

• Protecting Families from Cyber-Criminals – Pine Grove Behavioral

• Purvis Street Festival

• The Color Purple – Laurel Little Theatre

• The Starkville Derby

Individual Finalists

• Brandon Williams – MS Attorney General’s Office

• Chloe Rouse Armstrong – Chloe Rouse Multimedia Storytelling

• Patricia Meagher – Coastal Mississippi

• Coastal Mississippi – Coastal Mississippi

• Grace Kent Johnson – BREAD

• Jasmin Baxter – Hattiesburg Public Schools

• Jesse Johnson – Jesse Johnson Photography

• Justina Crawley – Church Street Fairy House

• Kirby L. Harrell – EXIT Realty Integrity First & Elite Body Contouring MS

• Landontalks LLC – A Storied Bookery

• Martha Allen – Extra Table

• Maxine Greenleaf – Alcorn State University

• MyKinzi’ Roy – Red Beans Group, MSAIC, Southern Spark

• Pamela Moody – Jim Hill High School Choir / Jackson Public School District

• William L. Reno III, MD – Plastic Surgery Center of Hattiesburg

• Betty Bell – Natchez NAACP

• Patt Ellis – Scouts

• Teresa McReery – Jones College

Event Details

The 2026 Mississippi Pinnacle Awards will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Lake Terrace Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now.

The ceremony will bring together executives, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, creatives, and emerging professionals from across Mississippi for an evening celebrating excellence, legacy, and impact.

About the Mississippi Pinnacle Awards

Presented by Sales & Marketing Professionals, the Mississippi Pinnacle Awards honors excellence in sales, marketing, leadership, and community impact throughout the state. In addition to recognizing today’s industry leaders, the event celebrates the legacy of humanitarian achievement and serves as a fundraiser supporting Rising Star Student Excellence Awards — providing financial awards that empower Mississippi’s future leaders.

For sponsorship opportunities, tickets, or additional information, visit: https://www.salesandmarketingprofessionals.org/2026mspinnacleawards