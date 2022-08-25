LARRY A. ALBERT, (Architect, Hattiesburg High School, 1972) is a graduate of Mississippi State University and won a design competition by Denholm Scandinavian Furniture which resulted in the opening of his first practice in Houston, Texas.

His local municipal work includes The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County; the Hattiesburg Train Depot; Lake Terrace Convention Center; the Saenger Theater, Southern Miss’ Trent Lott National Center for Excellence in Economic Development and the Cochran Student Center; the Health Sciences Building at William Carey University and Centennial Gateway and Southern Station.

Honored with more than two dozen design and construction awards, his firm has been honored with the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts and the Mississippi Heritage Trust Award. He has served as Chair of USM’s Partnership for the Arts and is a two-time past president of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

Architect for the Mississippi School of the Arts in Brookhaven and a lover of “all things art,” his name appears on the Mississippi Artists wall in Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Museum in Meridian. He was the 2005 recipient of the Hub Award.

MARISHKA K. BROWN (Healthcare, Hattiesburg High School, 1999) serves as Director of the National Sleep Center on Sleep Disorder Research, where she leads the science of sleep and chronobiology into innovative discoveries that improve health and bring the benefits of scientific research into medicine and public health.

She has spearheaded workshops that show how sleep impacts the immune system, lung disease, child development, cardiovascular disease, mechanisms of early neurocognitive decline, the microbiome, and health disparities.

Dr. Brown received her doctorate in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Maryland-Baltimore and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Sleep and Circadian Neurobiology, where she successfully led research on the role of the unfolded protein in age-related sleep changes.

She chairs the working group for sleep health objectives for the Department of Health and Human Services.

ANTHONY J. HARRIS (Author, L.J. Rowan High School, 1971) received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi and his doctorate from Texas A&M University-Commerce. A fellow with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, he once traveled to 17 countries in a three-year span and authored 13 books.

An active participant in the local Civil Rights Movement, he has been a champion for social justice, education and human rights. Featured in the PBS documentary Freedom Summer, he has a strong commitment to public education, including serving as a local school board member and establishing mentoring programs for African-American boys.

Dr. Harris currently serves as Professor and Chair of the Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling at Prairie View A&M University. He previously served as an administrator and faculty member at Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Mercer University, and the University of Southern Mississippi.

In addition, he conducts workshops and delivers keynote addresses on topics pertaining to the Civil Rights Movement, the educational success of young Black males, and leadership.

BILLY E. KNIGHT, SR. (Mayor, L.J. Rowan High School, 1959) was sworn in as the 29th Mayor of Moss Point on July 1, 2021. He began his professional career as a high school and community college mathematics teacher and football and basketball coach.

Having served as Executive Director of Community Action Programs/War on Poverty for Jackson and George Counties for three decades, he produced and hosted the television show, Coastal Views. The show aired on WLOX-TV for 20 years, making it the longest running show to date on the ABC affiliate.

A member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, he played quarterback for both Rowan and Mississippi Valley State University and was inducted into both the MVSU Sports Hall of Fame and the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.

Owner of BK’s Men’s Store and BK’s Tuxedo Rental & Photography, he is an active member of the Mississippi Municipal League of Cities and served as vice-president of Singing River Health System Board of Trustees. In addition, he is a former president of Gulf Coast Healthcare Foundation; St. Peter the Apostle Pastoral Council; and the Moss Point School District Board of Trustees.

J. ED MORGAN (State Senator, Hattiesburg High School, 1965) served as a member of the Mississippi State Senate from 2004 to 2008. As a Senator, Morgan served on the Fees, Salaries & Administration, Finance Judiciary, Division B, Ports and Marine Resources, Public Health & Welfare and Universities & Colleges committees.

With a professional background in construction, he is a graduate of the University of Alabama and The Jackson School of Law at Mississippi College. He served as mayor of Hattiesburg, MS from 1989 until 2001.

A Crimson Tide football standout, he later served the State of Mississippi as Revenue Commissioner.

He is a member of the Pine Belt Boys and Girls Club, Area Development Partnership, American Red Cross, Elks, and Ducks Unlimited.

PEGGY VARNADO (Educator, Hattiesburg High School, 1969) won a scholarship to the University of Alabama where she graduated in three years as the Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Education. After teaching in the public schools of Tuscaloosa and then New Orleans, she became a District Coordinator of Staff Development, supporting struggling teachers in New Orleans public schools.

After her move back to the Hub City, she was asked to direct the after-school tutoring/mentoring program of the Edwards Street Fellowship Center, serving impoverished and struggling children from community schools.

She also served on the board of the Frances Karnes Center for Gifted Studies, the Council of Ministries and the Missions Committee of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. She has helped prepare future teachers as an instructor at William Carey University and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Head cheerleader and co-valedictorian at HHS, she remembers the impact of Hattiesburg Public Schools on her own life. She taught the district’s pioneering class of REACH; and served as an officer for the HHS Forensics Booster Club for 12 years, as she helped her three children and others navigate the challenges of ACT and the college application process from her dining room table. Eventually through her consulting business, KeyPrep, she has conducted classes for students and faculties across the South.