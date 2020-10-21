The sights and frights of Halloween are on their way back to the Hattiesburg Zoo with Zoo Boo 2020, a family-friendly event featuring animals, attractions, food and other events.

Zoo Boo will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23-30 at the zoo, with ticket prices set at $10 per person.

Costumes are strongly encouraged.

“It’s definitely a family favorite every year,” said Amanda Hargrove, marketing director for the Hattiesburg Convention Center, which runs the zoo. “People are looking for something to do with their families, with the weather cooling down.

“They’re looking for a nighttime event leading up to Halloween to get people out of the house. People will be able to social distance, and we are capping ticket sales, so people will be able to properly do that.”

A new Fun House will be available at the lemur boardwalk, and cocktails, snacks and spirits will be available at the Boos Bar and the Ghostly Grill. The Zoorassic Park attraction will return, along with Jeepers Creeper Keepers Animal Encounters.

The Spooky Express and Carou-Spell will offer rides for $2 a piece, and discounted tickets will be available for the Tower of Terror. Attendees also can enjoy a Monster Mash Dance Party, the chance to dig up prizes at the mining exhibition adjacent to the high ropes course, and a stroll through the Wicked Wallaby Walkabout.

Maya, the zoo’s jaguar, will continue her three-year-long reign as Grand Marshal. Although Zoo Boo is not a trick-or-treat event, guests will get a treat on the way out.

“Everything is decorated, and we’ll have lots of good food and drinks available, and some games,” Hargrove said. “We have tons of decorations; we’re actually working on that right now.”

For safety reasons, no weapons – including fake ones – will be allowed at Zoo Boo. A limited number of tickets will be available at the gate each night of Zoo Boo, but advance purchase at hattiesburgzoo.com is recommended. Annual passes do not apply.

“We absolutely (usually get a good turnout),” Hargrove said. “Last year was our best year ever.

“Obviously, with us capping ticket sales each night, we’re limited on the number of people we can have, but we always have a good turnout. I know people are really excited about it.”

To help lessen the risk of COVID-19 exposure, zoo officials will be taking several safety precautions during the event, such as hand sanitizer stations and extra cleaning measures.

“Plus, there’s just a ton of room for people to spread out here, and to move through the zoo,” Hargrove said. “We got some chalk spray paint, and we’re painting arrows so there will be a direction of flow through the zoo to try to help with distancing, and to make sure people aren’t going both directions on the boardwalk.”

For more information on Zoo Boo, visit the event’s Facebook page or call the Hattiesburg Zoo at (601) 545-4576.