Youth Court Judge Carol Jones Russell attended the Forrest County Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 5 to announce several grant awards that expand court services to families within the area.

“I wanted to note to all board members and the public that 97% of the families that come through the youth court, whose children are in foster care, live in poverty,” said Russell. “Also, 100% of the African American families with children in foster care live in poverty, so we applied for and secured these grant monies to help these families in need.”

The awards include a $150,000 grant for the capacity building program through the infant and toddler court program.

This money will cover the salaries and benefit packages for three employees (one existing position and two new hires) as well as the acquisition of three laptops and community services for parents with children in foster care.

The court also received approval for $12,000 in CARES Act funding to purchase technology and sanitation equipment.

As part of these awards, the youth court will establish five laptop kiosks – two at the courthouse and three at the court’s visitation center – for parents to access the internet and virtual court sessions. Families can utilize the kiosks for things like job applications, housing applications, telehealth services and counseling.

“Our families, our parents, have not been able to tap into those services because they don’t have the ability to access the internet. We are very pleased to provide these services for families because these services are critical for children to be able to return home,” said Russell.