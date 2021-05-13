Travelers down Herrington Road in Petal may have noticed work commencing on the process to transform that road from two lanes to four lanes to accommodate traffic for Petal Primary School, Petal High School and an upcoming elementary school.

So far, a large section of trees has been cleared out at the intersection of Herrington Road and Stadium Drive to make room for the beginning of the project.

“We’ve been able to specifically identify which trees were in the condemned property area, and then made certain that those very specific trees were the only ones removed, so as not to encroach on the landowner’s property,” said Andy Schoggin, assistant superintendent of the Petal School District. “I felt like we found a reasonably-priced construction agency to take care of that, based on several bids.

“We continue to try to take small steps each week.”

That includes meetings with the project engineer, utility companies, and Barrontown Water Association. Rob Knight, who currently serves as the principal at the high school but was recently named assistant superintendent, has been brought on board to help manage the project when Schoggin leaves in a few weeks to become superintendent for the Clinton School District.

Currently, officials are hoping for an additional westbound turn lane at the intersection of Herrington Road and Mississippi 42 to help ease traffic in the mornings. The project also calls for two more turn lanes from Stadium Drive to the first entrance of Petal Primary School.

“Most people in the morning are not going back east; they’re going toward Hattiesburg, to that area,” Schoggin said. “Additionally, we’re looking to see how far we can come on to our property at Petal Primary School on Herrington to create an additional turn lane.

“Really, what we’re trying to do is get more vehicles off of Herrington Road and create storage. We’re going to get them in some queuing lanes, turning lanes, get them into the process of turning.”

Major construction on the project is tentatively set for some time this summer, and if all goes according to plan, the widened road will be ready to go by the start of the next school year. Officials expect to be able to keep at least two lanes open for traffic at all times.

“Even during construction, we’ll always have two lanes to access that school,” Schoggin said. “So it won’t be any worse than it is, but hopefully people will also see that we’re working toward something that will eventually make it better.

“Six to eight weeks, I think, was the time from groundbreaking to move forward on that.”

Because of the fluctuating costs of asphalt, diesel and other required materials, a final cost for the project has not yet been determined.

“I think we have a ballpark (figure),” Schoggin said. “We just want to refine it and make sure we’re getting the best product for the money the district will invest.”

Last month, the Petal Board of Aldermen authorized Mayor Hal Marx to execute documents for construction of improvements to Herrington Road at a cost of $35,000, to be paid by the school district. Officials from the district had worked with the City of Petal for several months prior to secure the property.

An appraisal on the land was conducted late last year, and in October, the Petal Board of Aldermen approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the school district to complete the widening.

The idea of a new elementary school has been discussed for about a year, with the purpose of helping accommodate the school district’s growing enrollment of more than 4,100 students. The school will be located on a plot of district-owned land adjacent to Petal Primary School on Herrington Road.

“There are different things that we have to go through the proper steps and protocol, going through with the land,” school district superintendent Matt Dillon said in a previous story. “We’re trying to determine what the building is going to look like – the style of the building.

“We set up some time with teachers at the elementary school to get an idea of needs and wants and things like that, so that’s kind of where we’re at with that process.”