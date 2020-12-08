The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi, a public grantmaking foundation focused on designing and funding programs that support women and girls across the state, announced 2020 annual grant awards totaling $270,000 for eleven Mississippi-based programs.

The investments fall in four priority areas identified by the Foundation: Better Futures: Two-Generation approach, Two-Generation Community College, Healthy Women, and Access to Opportunity: Community College. Earlier this year, to help women and girls respond to the crisis caused by the pandemic, they awarded more than $152,000 in Rapid Response awards bringing their total 2020 investment to more than $422,000.

The organizations and programs the 2020 annual grants will benefit include:

Two-Generation, Better Futures Focus Area:

- St. Gabriel Mercy Center, Mound Bayou, MS

- Spring Initiative, Clarksdale, MS

Two-Generation, Community College Focus Area:

- 2nd Chance MS, Oxford, MS

- Pearl River Community College, Poplarville, MS

Healthy Women Focus Area:

- Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, Jackson, MS

- Plan A Mobile Health, Inc., Mississippi Delta

- The Lighthouse | Black Girl Projects, Jackson, MS

- Teen Health Mississippi, Jackson, MS

Access to Opportunity: Community College Focus Area:

- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Gulfport, MS

- Coahoma Community College, Clarksdale, MS

- Mississippi Delta Community College, Moorhead, MS

You can learn more about their grants by visiting http://www.womensfoudationms. org/grants/.

The mission of the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi is economic security for women. Originally a fund housed at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson, the Women’s Foundation has been an independent 501(c)(3) since 2008.

In that time, the Foundation has awarded more than $4.5 million in grants benefiting nonprofits, programs, and educational institutions across Mississippi.

Learn more about the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi by visiting their website at www.womensfoundationms.org.