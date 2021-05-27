On June 1, city officials cut the ribbon on the first of four murals to be added to Hattiesburg’s midtown district, which runs north and south from West 4thStreet to Lincoln Road and east to west from U.S. 49 to Interstate 59.

The mural, titled “Welcome to Hattiesburg,” is located on the east side of the Corner Market building on Hardy Street – adjacent to South 37th Avenue – and is the result of a collaboration between the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art and the Midtown Merchants Association.

“I always tell people that the strength of our city is not who occupies the mayor’s office, but rather it’s in the talent, diversity and passion of our people,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “I hope that people will come by and see this; I hope they’ll appreciate the local talent that we have.

“You can go around and spend a day, just traveling around and seeing the murals we have. I encounter people all the time who are visiting from out of town, and one of the things they’re doing most right now is going around and checking out all the public art.”

The 15-by-20-foot mural features a blue background with the words “Welcome to Midtown,” with “Hattiesburg” interlaced over “midtown.” The artwork was completed by local artist River Prince, who was selected after a Call for Artists process.

“Five years ago, I would ride my bike past here, and I lived (near here) when I was trying to decide what I was going to do with my life,” Prince said. “I was going to go to USM to be a graphic designer … and around that time is when I discovered sign painting, which is what I currently do as a full-time career.

“Hattiesburg sees creativity, and they really tap into that and allow it to happen, and it’s allowed us to work as creatives in this town. Five years ago I thought I was going to have to move and go someplace else, so it’s allowed us to do something that we’re very, very passionate about.”

Seed money for the project was provided by Dr. Bryan Batson of Hattiesburg Clinic – along with the clinic itself – and additional funding was provided by several other sources.

“The thing about it is, people get it,” said Robert St. John, founding member of the Midtown Merchants Association. “In Hattiesburg, I think, there’s a collective mindset here that wants to not only celebrate art, but celebrate the community and the people that live in the community.

“We’re tickled to death that we got to work with (Prince) and see his talents.”

Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Visit Hattiesburg, said Hattiesburg currently features approximately 60 murals – including the recent project in which artists painted utility boxes around the city – and officials are looking to add more in the near future.

“Public art (is important because) it’s directly in the public sphere; you don’t have to go into a gallery or a museum, or pay admission,” she said. “It also enriches our physical environment by bringing streetscapes to life.

“It’s also a great tool for civic engagement; it provides professional opportunities for artists and cultivates an environment in which the creative class thrives. It boosts local economies – restaurants, hotels and transportation companies benefit from a site that attracts visitors.”