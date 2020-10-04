U.S. News & World Report released their 2021 Best Colleges list and awarded Belhaven University a top ranking for best regional university in the South. This is the sixth time the University was recognized for its excellence in higher education, and its ranking was significantly higher this year.

Only 134 universities in the South were selected for the list, and Belhaven ranked 53 out of the top schools. Belhaven also had the second best ranking out of the five Mississippi colleges and universities that made this year’s list.

“We are thrilled to be named a top university in the South,” said Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott. “Our academic quality continues to be recognized by the academy, and our grace-filled service is highly valued by students. We have a faculty and staff who have created a remarkable environment for learning and success.”

Belhaven’s ranking has moved up 12 spots to #53, and improvements were noted in almost every category. U.S. News highlighted the University’s improvements in its overall score, graduation rate, peer assessment and first year retention, faculty-to-student ratio, ACT scores of accepted students, and alumni giving. This year, Belhaven was included on a list of many distinguished universities that include Samford University, Belmont University, and Stetson University.

Dr. Parrott attributes much of the University’s success to its faculty and said, “We continue to be recognized for our quality, but the most significant work I see our faculty doing is not reported on a score card. They are deeply invested in the success of our students, and I’m amazed at the extent of their effort to assure that each student is lead to their greatest potential.”

A regional university, according to U.S. News & World Report, is one that provides a full range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The category includes 621 universities ranked with four geographic areas – North, South, Midwest and West. The U.S. News rankings focus on academic excellence, with schools ranked up to 16 measures of academic quality. The rankings also emphasize outcomes, with graduation and retention rates carrying the most weight in the methodology.