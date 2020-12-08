After the certified 2020 General Election results were posted on Thursday, the Secretary of State office received notice that Coahoma County decertified their results due to minor miscalculations. County officials provided an amended recapitulation report, which is available on the Secretary of State website under the original report. The amended report does not affect the outcome of any election, but it does slightly affect statewide totals.

Their office remains committed to being transparent, open and honest about the elections process, and will continue to work closely with local election officials to ensure results in the future are accurate and timely.

Click here to view certified 2020 General Election results. They are also attached below for your convenience.