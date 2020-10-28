Mississippians will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 (unless they have already voted early by absentee ballot) to vote for a number of political offices and three ballot referendums. Measure 1 is the legalization of medical marijuana. Measure 2 changes the elections process for statewide elected officials. Measure 3 is the proposed state flag.

I have noticed that of the three referendums, Measure 2 has gotten the least amount of attention. Many people are understandably confused about Measure 2, but voters deserve to understand the proposal. If Measure 2 is adopted, the Mississippi Constitution would be amended to change election of statewide officers.

Under the current Mississippi Constitution, a candidate for statewide office (governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, state treasurer, commissioner of agriculture and commissioner of insurance) is required to win the majority of the popular vote and the most votes in a majority of the state’s 122 House districts (this is more commonly known as the “electoral vote”). If no candidate received majorities of both the popular and the “electoral vote,” the Mississippi House of Representatives votes to choose the winner. This current election system has been around since adoption the Mississippi Constitution of 1890.

The Mississippi House of Representatives has decided a statewide election once. In the 1999 gubernatorial election, Democratic Lt. Governor Ronnie Musgrove received 49.6 percent of the vote, and Republican Congressman Mike Parker received 48.5 percent of the vote. Musgrove and Parker split the state’s 122 House Districts – both receiving exactly 61 “electoral votes.” Because neither candidate won the majority of popular vote and the majority of the “electoral vote,” the Mississippi House decided the election. On Jan. 4, 2000, the Mississippi House elected Musgrove as governor by an 86-36 vote.

If adopted, Measure 2 provides a candidate for statewide office must only receive a majority of the popular vote to win. In the event that no candidate receives a majority of the popular vote, a runoff election would be held between the two highest vote-getting candidates. Measure 2 removes the requirement to win a majority of the “state electoral vote” and removes the role of the Mississippi House of Representatives in voting for statewide elections. If adopted, Measure 2 would first apply to the 2023 statewide elections.

Most states only require a plurality of the vote to be elected to statewide office. Currently only two states conduct general election runoffs for state-level offices if no candidate gets a majority: Georgia and Louisiana. If Measure 2 is approved, Mississippi would become the third state to have general election runoffs.

Measure 2 is what is known as a “legislatively referred constitutional amendment.” This means that two-thirds of the Mississippi Senate and Mississippi House of Representatives voted to put it on the ballot. In June 2020, the Mississippi House voted 109-6 and the Mississippi Senate voted 49-2 to put the proposed election changes to on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The state legislature’s action was the response to a lawsuit filed on May 30, 2019, by four citizens in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi (McLemore v. Hosemann). The lawsuit alleges that the current “electoral vote” requirement was a violation of the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The court stayed the litigation, stating that the “electoral vote” requirement was likely unconstitutional, but ruling that “if the amendment process falls short, then there would be ample time to resume this litigation and resolve the matter before the 2023 election cycle.”

Election Day is time to let your voice be heard. Regardless of how you feel about Measure 2, remember that Election Day is Nov. 3 unless you have already voted early by absentee ballot.

Keith Ball is an attorney and lifelong resident of the Friendly City.