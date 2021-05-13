A man who was prosecuted for trespassing and willful disturbing of the peace at Petal Mayor Hal Marx’s home has been found not guilty on appeal.

Documents filed May 14 in Forrest County Circuit Court affirm that the state did not meet the burden of proof to show that Dennis Harris was guilty of either of the charges and is therefore adjudged and found not guilty on both counts. Further, the cash bond of $797.50 that was paid into the registry of the circuit clerk must be returned to Harris.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in the summer of 2020, shortly after Hal’s social media comments about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police went viral around the country, sparking protests at Hal’s home and at Petal City Hall. On June 9, 2020, Harris and a small group of other protesters were outside Hal’s home, allegedly playing music that Hal’s wife, Mindy, determined to be at an unacceptable level.

Mindy then filed suit against Harris for the trespassing and disturbing the peace charges. According to Mindy’s statement, as she came home on that day, one of the protesters was standing in front of her mailbox waving a sign, and she got out of the car to film the protestors playing their music.

Mindy told the group they couldn’t play loud music in a residential neighborhood because of city ordinances prohibiting that, at which point one of the protestors – Anthony Dunn – asked her if she wanted him to turn the music down. Mindy wrote that this was the second time Dunn had been notified of the ordinance, with the first time being a week before when the police were called because of Dunn playing loud music.

“Mindy stated that she did not recall if the music was ever turned back up after it was turned down,” the court document states. “During cross examination, Mindy stated that she saw Dennis reach into the truck and turn the music volume up. Mindy further stated that protestors had been to her house before and the music came from the truck.

“Mindy testified that she and her husband recorded the incident, but her recording did not save on her phone. The court will note here that no audio recording or video was presented during trial.”

Hal testified in court that on June 9, 2020, Harris and several other people were parked on the street in front of the Marx house playing music. Hal said there had been several times prior to that where music had been played in front of his house by protestors, but on the date in question it was much louder.

On cross examination, the mayor stated that he could not hear the music in the back of his house, but he could hear it in a “muffled sound” in the front of the house.

Stacy Creel, the Marx’s neighbor, testified that on the day of the incident, she did not hear any unusual sounds outside. Creel said her kids played in the pool every day from 3-5:30 p.m., and she was used to hearing music coming from their pool speaker during that time. She said the only thing she heard on the day in question was her nephew dropping his bike.

Harris testified that he and the other protesters had been protesting in front of the Marx home four to five times a week before the City of Petal passed an ordinance that prohibited protesting in residential areas. Harris said the group was listening to music, but the speaker was approximately 80 feet from the house and was low enough that he and the other protesters could speak to each other in conversational tones. He said nobody turned the music up after Mindy pulled up in the driveway.

Ana Doctor, Harris’s wife, testified that she was with Harris on the date in question, and the music was coming from her phone so that she could control the volume. Doctor stated the music was smooth jazz and instrumental music at a low volume, which was turned off shortly before law enforcement arrived.

Regarding the trespassing charge, Mindy stated that on July 29, 2020, she received an alert on her phone and went outside her home to see Harris walking through her ditch.

“I came outside and filmed him on the phone,” Mindy wrote in her statement. “He then ran through my ditch from our neighbor’s mailbox to our mailbox.”

Hal and Mindy alleged the ditch was owned by them, but Creel, Harris and Doctor alleged the ditch was owned by the City of Petal. However, the court document states that no proof was presented to the court regarding the ownership of the ditch.

“Proof of ownership of the property trespassed upon is a necessary requirement for one to be found guilty,” the court wrote. “Statements of ownership and opinions of ownership are simply not enough to convict someone of violating the crime of willful trespass.”