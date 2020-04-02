Three Hub City neighborhoods to see $1.5 million total in water improvement projects

Three Hattiesburg neighborhoods will soon see the benefits of $1.5 million total in water improvement projects – including the replacement of several undersized water lines to clear up discolored tap water – throughout wards 1, 4 and 5.

Mayor Toby Barker and other city officials held a news conference Tuesday at Vernon Dahmer Park to announce the projects, which will take place in the Shadow Wood, Audubon-Westwood and Country Club Road neighborhoods.

“Throughout the two-and-a-half year tenure of this city council and administration, we’ve been proactive in replacing undersized water lines, which is one of the main causes of brown water,” Barker said. “These three projects will make significant progress toward eliminating these undersized lines, while providing more consistent water pressure and fewer occurrences of brown water.”

The Country Club Road project, which is currently underway, includes the complete replacement of the existing water line along the road and replacing undersized 2-inch lines along Donald, Coleman, Baxter, Amos, Barry, Scooba and Florence streets. Those lines will be upgraded to 6- and 8-inch lines where appropriate, and a portion of the lines along Eastside and Townsend streets also will be upgraded.

“This work should be completed by the late summer, with a cost of $638,327.25,” Barker said. “The contractor on this project is Walker Construction out of Wiggins.”

The project in the Audubon-Westwood neighborhood will replace 2-inch lines with 6- and 8-inch lines along Pineview Drive, Evergreen Lane, Woodhaven Drive, Ridgeway Lane and the southernmost parts of South 19th Avenue and the Terraces.

“This part will begin in March, and will hopefully be completed by the early fall,” Barker said.

The Shadow Wood neighborhood will see undersized lines replaced with properly-sized lines in places where needed along Shadow Wood Drive and Huckleberry Lane to reduce water leaks.

“This is an area with frequent water leaks, and this will replace those lines and includes an upgrade that (installs) properly-sized lines,” Barker said. “This part of the project will begin in late spring and be completed by the middle of the fall.”

The total cost for the Audubon-Westood and Shadow Wood neighborhoods is $884,981, with work performed by C.B. Developers of Hattiesburg. All three of the projects will be paid for using a portion of the water and sewer fees that are paid monthly.

Officials do expect minimal disruption to water service, with the exception of areas where work consists of connecting existing lines to new lines. After line installation and testing is complete, any yard disruptions will be replaced by the contractor to the state the yards were in before the project began.

“Water replacement projects are painful, because chances are they’re always going to come and dig up some part of your yard,” Barker said. “We ask that (residents) continue to have patience with us as we improve our aging infrastructure where necessary.”

Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden said the projects will clear up the problems some residents have seen over the past few years because of undersized, old or rusty water lines.

“Today, more neighborhoods can have peace of mind knowing that the engineers found solutions, and that the leaders of our city continue to make improvements to the infrastructure,” she said. “For that, I am very grateful.”