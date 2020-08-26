Lamar County is set to receive another tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of temperature kiosks that will be placed in several of the county’s government buildings.

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors recently approved the purchase of five of the kiosks.

Kiosks will be placed in chancery court, circuit court, justice court and the county’s two tax offices.

The kiosks will be able to read the temperature of any person entering the buildings, taking the place of deputies and other officials who currently perform that measure with handheld devices.

“Essentially, it’s an iPad-based unit that sits on a little kiosk at the front door,” Lamar County Chancery Clerk Jamie Aultman said. “Whenever a citizen comes in, they can walk up to it, it takes their temperature, scans the time that they entered the building.

“It’s networkable; that way it sends an email or a text to our receptionist and lets her know the temperature. You can set it at different thresholds, as far as the temperature and what you’ll allow in the building, and essentially it tells you ‘do not go beyond this point’ if you have a temperature that exceeds that threshold that you set.”

The devices also can detect whether an individual is wearing a mask, and will issue a warning to that person if a face covering is not detected.

“It just takes out one step of having a law enforcement officer or employee standing there monitoring it,” Aultman said. “That way, in our situation, our receptionist will get that email, and she’ll know at a safe distance – 10, 12 or 15 feet away – if that person has a temperature or if that person doesn’t have a mask on.

“They can then relay that message that the person needs a mask, or tell the officer to give them their instructions. So we think it’s going to be a handy asset to try to keep down the exposure to our people.”

Each device is under a 36-month lease rate at $119.25 per month with RJ Young; at the end of that period, the county will own the devices.

Officials are hoping to use funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill in response to financial losses caused by the pandemic, to help fund the devices.

“The plan is, we’ll initially pay for it, but we will submit that through our channels to try to recap that through CARES money,” Aultman said. “That’s a maybe, but we are going to try to recoup that money through the CARES Act.”

Lamar County officials initially got the idea from seeing the units in action in Jasper County schools, which also purchased the kiosks with CARES funding.

“We got to reading about it, figured out the company, and did a little online research,” Aultman said. “Then the next day, (County Administrator Jody Waits) and I were here with (Circuit Clerk) Martin Hankins, and Mike Harlin from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said, ‘I’ve got RJ Young that wants to demo something,’ and it was the units. He had the very units we were looking at, so that’s how that worked.”

The sheriff’s office also will receive two of the temperature kiosks, which will be purchased outside of county funding with CARES money.

“They can do that out of their budgeting mechanisms,” Aultman said. “So we’ll have a total of seven, is what we’re looking at in the county total.”