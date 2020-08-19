As with many institutions across the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a screeching halt to many of the financial projections of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission – which runs the Hattiesburg Zoo, the Oseola McCarty House, the Eureka Museum, the Saenger Theater, Lake Terrace Convention Center and the African American Military History Museum.

During Monday’s Hattiesburg City Council work session, Rick Taylor, the executive director of the commission, briefed council members on what those numbers looked like, saying the amended Fiscal Year 2020 budget shows earned income and special sales tax revenues to be down about $2 million. That, in large part, is because the commission missed its “prime time” for all of its revenue-producing facilities: the convention center, the zoo, and the Saenger Theater, all of which peak in the spring.

“That’s the top activity period for the convention industry, and obviously for the zoo, because the weather is beautiful and pleasant, and then you have concerts and that sort of thing at the Saenger,” Taylor said. “At this point we have the zoo open, and that’s the only facility that we currently have open.

“We’ve done a couple of things like the Miss Hospitality pageant at the Saenger, and we’ve done some small meetings in very large rooms at the convention center, but those aren’t significantly profitable or valuable to us. So we’re going to have to recognize that through the end of this fiscal year, revenue production is down, as is the special sales tax on restaurants.”

Prior to the pandemic in March, the commission was running 44 percent above the prior year in earned income. Because of the loss in revenue, officials have cut expenses by $2.2 million while protecting the community’s investment – as well as the city’s investment – in the facilities while awaiting their reopening.

Although some of the commission’s projects have been postponed, some are still a go, including the Northwest Quadrant at the zoo. That project will feature a giraffe exhibit, along with hyenas and a new enclosure for the zoo’s De Brazza’s monkeys, among other offerings.

In addition, plaster work continues at the Saenger Theater.

“We have had some difficulty getting the plaster repaired up in the ceiling; there was a portion in the ceiling that fell,” Taylor said. “We believe that is stabilized, and we’ve got everything else prepared. We’d like to get that done before we reopen, and make good use of the time if we’ve got to be down.”

Officials have chosen to be optimistic going into the upcoming Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget, hoping to see conventions and concerts come back by spring.

“We’ve got a few things we’re going to try to do outdoors at the end of this year at the convention center, but those are kind of one-offs, and they will obviously have the proper social distancing,” Taylor said. “But there’s nothing really meaningful in terms of revenue generations other than at our zoo until probably the spring of 2021.

“As such, we’re budgeting our income – special sales tax, earned income and interest – to be around $7.3 million, which is $1.5 million lower than what we went into this fiscal year anticipating. That’s just because we are uncertain about how fast things will come back, and revenue can be returned, as well as restaurant revenues as well.”

Expenditures are expected to be approximately $7.2 million, slightly lower than the projected income, and about $800,000 lower than pre-pandemic projections for the year.

“We have re-prioritized our project work, and one thing that we’ve looked at is putting first things first and kind of going back to the core,” Taylor said. “We were excited coming into this fiscal year with some fun projects that were smaller that we hope to continue to do.

“That doesn’t mean they’re gone; it just means that they’ve been shifted back in priority with the most important things. For us, that’s the 6th Street Museum District – Smith’s Drugs, Oseola McCarty’s house, Eureka School, and then we’re going to be doing a little bit of work on the outside exhibits at the USO (African American Military History Museum.)”