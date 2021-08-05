Louisville, Mississippi - Taylor Machine Works, Inc., a manufacturer of heavy industrial lift trucks and distributor of multiple lines of allied products, is partnering with Bell Trucks of America, Inc. to become the Bell Articulated Dump Trucks(ADT) and Bell Tracked Carriers(TC) dealer in the states of Tennessee and Mississippi. “Bell Trucks of America is a great company that distributes great products. We look forward to providing the customers in Mississippi and Tennessee the products and customer service Taylor is famous for”, stated Tim Gerbus, Allied Equipment Product and Sales Manager for Taylor. Taylor Machine Works, Inc. will carry the full line of the E-Series Bell Articulated Dump Trucks and the A-Series Tracked Carriers to the construction, quarry and aggregate, pipeline, and utility industries in Mississippi and Tennessee. The Bell E-Series Articulated Dump Trucks include B20E LGP, B25E, B30E, B40E, B453, B50E, and B60E. The Bell Tracked Carrier comes in two sizes: the 7-ton TC7A and the 11-ton TC11A. Taylor plans on having both of these products for sale and in their rental fleet, providing flexibility to their customers.

Bell Trucks of America, Inc., with its headquarters in Houston, Texas, is known for providing North America the best-in-class Articulated Dump Trucks and Tracked Carriers. Like Taylor, Bell provides its customers and dealers with exceptional parts, service, and warranty support. Bell has a reputation for delivering “Strong Reliable Machines” and “Strong Reliable Support” and works hard to uphold this reputation. Mitch Nevins, CEO of Bell Trucks of America, stated, “We are excited about partnering with Taylor in the states of Tennesse and Mississippi. They are a world-class organization who prides themselves on aftermarket support.” Neville Paynter, Executive VP Bell Trucks of America, added, “Bell and Taylor are going to be a winning combination in Tennesse and Mississippi. A world-class product with world-class parts and service will be a huge benefit to the customer.”

For over 90 years, Taylor Machine Works, Inc. has been committed to providing its customers with the highest quality material handling equipment, parts, and service support in the industry. That is why the Taylor name has become synonymous with reliable, dependable, quality products you can depend on!

For more information on Taylor products or our new line of Bell products, visit www.taylorbigred.com.