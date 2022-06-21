Story Time with a Soldier is an annual event held by the African American Military History Museum. The event brings school-age children and active members of the military together to spend time together and interact through the reading of a book. This year's book was Rent Party Jazz, which was read by SFC Daryn Purcell. Following the reading, the students took time to tour the museum, and learn about African American soldiers from the Revolutionary War through the Global War on Terrorism. The African American Military History Museum is located inside the Historic USO Building on E. Sixth Street in Hattiesburg. For more information or to book a tour visit www.hattiesburguso.com.

Photo taken at the Story Time With a Soldier event on Friday, June 17th.