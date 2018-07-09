'The best coach I ever covered'

Southern Miss this weekend will celebrate Bobby Collins, the coach who forever raised the expectations for Golden Eagle football.

There will be a fish fry Friday night at the Canebrake Lake clubhouse.

Saturday, before USM plays Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m., there will be a reception at the M Club Room at The Rock beginning at 3:30.

All Collins' former players, managers, and assistant coaches as well as cheerleaders and USM support staff from the Collins era (1975-1981) are invited as well.

The idea is to say thank-you to Collins, now 85, for all he meant to USM – and that is plenty.

It is hard to explain to younger folks just how much higher Collins raised the bar at Southern Miss.

Perhaps the best way for me to explain is a first-hand account of what I saw.

This was 1975. At 22, I had just been promoted to sports editor of what was then the daily Hattiesburg newspaper. Bobby Collins, born and raised in Laurel, had been hired as head football coach at Southern Miss. He was 42.

I had no idea what to expect. Collins had been a career assistant coach, working on both sides of the football. He was a defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. He was an offensive coordinator at North Carolina when Roland Dale hired him.

He was taking over for P.W. “Bear” Underwood, who was close friends with my father and like an uncle to me. Underwood had made great strides off the field at USM, bringing big-time ideas for fund-raising and support from Tennessee where he had been the defensive coordinator. He won some huge games, too, most notably the 30-14 victory over No. 4 ranked Ole Miss in 1970. But, in truth, the program had hit a plateau. In Underwood's six years, the Eagles were 31-32-2.

Collins' task was to move it to another level – and he faced all sorts of obstacles. For one thing, in 1975, for the second straight season, USM would be without a home field as M.M. Roberts Stadium was being expanded and doubled in size. Collins' first USM team would play its first seven games on the road – eight road games in all. They played three neutral site games, one in New Orleans, one in Mobile and one in Jackson.

Try recruiting players with that set-up.

Try winning games, for that matter.

But Collins did win. His first team won seven – eight if you count Mississippi State's forfeited 7-3 victory. It was the first time in 10 years USM had won seven games in a season. Collins didn't win by doing anything fancy. No, his emphasis was on sound, fundamental football – blocking, tackling and taking care of the football. Plus, he had that knack all great coaches possess: His guys played for him as if their mothers' lives depended on the outcome.

Jeff Bower, later a legendary coach himself, remembers. Bower, you see, was Collins' quarterback that first year.

“Bobby Collins changed the culture here,” Bower says. “He did what nobody thought was possible. He did it by out-working everybody and getting his guys to out-work everybody. He made us believe in ourselves. He hired good people and let them coach. He was demanding but he made you want to work.”

Before Collins' arrival, Southern Miss had beaten Mississippi State only twice in 11 previous games. Collins was 5-2 against State, 7-0 if you count forfeits. That great State team that beat Alabama and Bear Bryant 6-3 in 1980? Collins' Eagles beat those Bulldogs 42-14 at State's homecoming.

Before Collins, USM had won just once in 15 games against Ole Miss. Collins was 3-3 against the Rebels, winning three of his last four. Collins was 9-10-1 overall (11-8-1 counting forfeits) against SEC teams. He was 5-1 against Memphis, a big rivalry at the time. His last USM team rose to No. 8 in the country after shellacking Florida State and Bobby Bowden 58-14 in a televised game at Tallahassee.

And I know what some will say: Southern Miss went on probation because of recruiting violations during that time. What I know is this: Southern Miss didn't have to cheat to sign Collins' best players. USM had to beat Tulane to sign Reggie Collier. They had to beat Nicholls State to sign the great Louis Lipps. Sammy Winder walked on. Other future pros such as Hanford Dixon, Cliff Lewis and Marvin Harvey were lightly recruited.

Says Bower, “Anybody who believes Bobby Collins won because of cheating doesn't understand the culture in college football back then. Bobby won because he and his staff out-coached people.”

That's my memory, as well. Collins also talked Bower, an honor student in business, to try coaching instead.

That turned out exceedingly well for Southern Miss, too.

Rick Cleveland is a Hattiesburg native and proud graduate of Hattiesburg High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He has been honored as Mississippi Sportswriter of the Year a record 10 times by the National Sports Media Foundation.