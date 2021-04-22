Southern Miss missed out in what unknowingly became the biggest game of the season thus far as the Golden Eagles had a chance to take first place in the conference standings.

While Southern Miss had clinched the weekend series, Louisiana Tech suffered its second straight loss to Marshall earlier in the day, which set the stage for the critical game for the Golden Eagles. Instead, Southern Miss fell short as the Golden Eagles’ pitching staff spotted Western Kentucky a big sixth inning to set up the 9-4 loss on Sunday.

Southern Miss’ pitching staff had a rare off day with the Golden Eagles giving up 12 hits, five walks and hitting three batters.

Like all weekend, Southern Miss jumped ahead to take a 2-0 lead in the second inning. WKU’s pitching struggled early on as a fielding error, and two back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Southern Miss. Blake Johnson was hit by a pitch to score the first run and Dustin Dickerson following with an RBI single; however, USM failed to plate any more runs.

“I’m disappointed in the second inning when we left the bases loaded when we only got two runs, and one of those was with a hit by pitch,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “We never got the big blow to open it up like they did in the fifth I think that was the real key.”

Western Kentucky responded in the third inning with a two-out, two-run RBI single to tie the game. In the bottom of the third, Christopher Sargent hit a solo home run to give the Golden Eagles the lead back.

On the entire day, Southern Miss put up just four hits with the lineup, notably without Reed Trimble.

“(Trimble) got hit by a pitch on the inside of a knee (yesterday),” Berry said. “It was severely swollen this morning. It swelled more overnight than we anticipated. He just couldn’t move on it.

“I think in all honesty, we saw some things happen today in his absence with him not being there from the offensive side to the defensive side and with having to shuffle players around. I didn’t like the defensive alignment that I had to go with. I had no choice, but somebody had to be in those positions.”

On the mound, Southern Miss’ starting pitcher Drew Boyd rolled through the first five innings of the game as he entered the game allowing two runs off five hits while striking out six and walking three batters. To start the sixth, Boyd gave up a leadoff double, which led to him getting pulled.

Reliever Blake Wehunt then took over, but after inducing a ground ball, he gave up two RBI singles and three back-to-back singles. Tanner Hall then entered the game but failed to find success as he gave up a two-run double to push the WKU lead to 6-3.

Southern Miss went to Tyler Stuart, who managed to end the inning but not before giving up an RBI sac fly.

“(Our bullpen) was very similar to the rest of our game,” Berry said. “I thought it was very lethargic in what we did. Wehunt came and was the recipient of some tough luck, kind of like what we saw ourselves do against LA Tech last week. Outside of that, we didn’t get the stops we needed.

“We just did not have any good swings all day. There were very few balls that were hard outs the entire day. We didn’t perform well in any phase.”

The Golden Eagles tried to answer as Gabe Montenegro drove in a run from an RBI fielder’s choice to narrow the deficit to 7-4. WKU maintained the pressure with two more runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Southern Miss travels next week to play Rice with Friday’s first pitch set for 6 p.m.