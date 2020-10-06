Creating art can be a tedious endeavor. The process requires time, effort and a considerable amount of patience. I often explain to my high school students that no one is born with patience; you have to learn it. And art, as discipline, will teach just that.

Ceramic art is one medium that demands a substantial amount of patience. The clay must be harvested then molded in an artist’s hands. It must undergo a drying process in order for it to become stable enough to be fired and hardened in a kiln. Finally, the clay is glazed and fired a second time before it finally becomes functional and/or an aesthetic work of art for someone to enjoy. While many artists have developed or learned ways complete the process more efficiently, it still takes time.

Pottery is tactile from its inception to its completion and offers a different sort of three-dimensional experience than canvas or wall art doesn’t.

This month I had the chance to talk with Vixon Sullivan, a University of Southern Mississippi graduate and ceramic artist. We discussed his time at USM, what he enjoys about ceramic art, and what his studio practice looks like.

When and how did you begin working in clay?

As a kid really enjoyed working with clay and when I went to USM I took a ceramic class. Professionally my first sculpture was a water base clay bust of Medusa. Out of nowhere, I was bitten by the pottery bug! So, I decided to buy a kiln and a slab roller and started making home decor, figurines and jewelry to sell.

What do you enjoy most about the process of working with clay?

It’s messy! And I like that I can feel my way through the design stage. The pottery process is quick. After you make it and let it dry, it’s fired. Next, it’s glazed and fired again. And when that’s finished, you get a sturdy, functional piece of artwork. Every time I open the kiln it’s a surprise. I love how mistakes can lead to new ideas, textures and forms. Clay does not take itself so seriously. It’s fun, forgiving and flexible.

Do you have other artists that inspire you?

I am inspired by so many ceramic artists. Social media is a source of endless inspiration for artists. I enjoy Mark Rigsby, Allen Chen, Peter’s Pottery, Amanda Sanford, Etta B Pottery and Jason Wilson.

What does an average day look like for you in your studio?

An average day in my studio starts with a fresh bucket of water and a good book, music or movie to listen to. Around 7:30 a.m, after I’ve had breakfast, I feel energized and ready to work. I’m basically a one-man assembly line. Throughout the day I’ll make multiples of the same exact product and record how long each step takes. I also make business calls, talk to friends and take an occasional walk outside. I try and finish my day around 8:30 p.m., go to bed and start over again the next day.

How has COVID-19 affected your work?

Since COVID-19, all of the public shows and festivals have been canceled. This is serious considering those are my primary sources of income. I anticipated using all of my extra time to build inventory, but it’s been hard to stay motived. I continued to create but also took the spare time to rest, plan and organize for what’s next.

Have there been any positive things to happen with your work during this time?

While festivals have either been canceled or moved online, COVID-19 has pushed me to focus more on online sales. It’s also allowed me to work in other mediums. I’ve noticed that people want to see local small businesses survive, and customers are loyal and love to show support. This pandemic has challenged everyone to prepare for the worst and has helped to expose inequalities. Life for us will never be the same. Hopefully, we will be much wiser for it. Artists have a new normal to explore and have the responsibility of helping the nation cope during hard times.

How did your time at the University of Southern Mississippi help with your current studio practice?

I graduated with a degree in Advertising and minored in Art. USM truly prepared me to be an artist. I was in a fraternity and other campus organizations, which taught me how to collaborate with others and put on a good show. Advertising taught me to think about my audience and exercise effective communication, and my Art courses taught me how to see things differently. These were life lessons that I continue to take with me into the studio every day.

You and artist Ben Watts recently finished and installed a new statue of Vernon F. Dahmer Sr. in downtown Hattiesburg. How important was that project for you?

This project is important to me because it sends a message and tells a story. We’re taught to not discuss politics and religion to avoid confrontation, but monuments and statues do just that. I’m not someone who will create something I disagree with. I’m inspired by and agree with Vernon Dahmer’s mission and want to continue to point others to it. This monument is essential because it’s a step in the right direction. Equality is the future. One day we will focus less on what makes us different and work together to better our country.

Do you have any new projects you are working on that you can talk about?

Currently, I’m in the process of renovating my downtown Hattiesburg studio which is really exciting. I’m looking forward to learning more about the construction and design of the space. Pottery is constant, and holiday customers will be able to purchase new and old work on my website.

Public art is more fun when you don't get a warning. I can’t say much, but what I am working on is significant and will be very unique.

I’m also working on a self-portrait. Because I’m ridiculous and want to do everything, I also started making cold press soap.

How can patrons find your work?

You can find me online at vixonsullivan.com and on Instagram @vixonsullivan.

Please keep up with my journey and get involved with the process by commenting, sharing and sending inspiration.

Ricardo Moody is an artist in Hattiesburg and an art teacher at Presbyterian Christian School. Learn more about his work or contact him at ricardomoody.com.