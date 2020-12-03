For as far back as I can remember, right after Thanksgiving, my mother would put out these candies that would signify that we were moving into the Christmas season. I don’t even know if they’re still a thing, but it was a box of chocolate-covered cherries. They were so sweet you could almost only eat one. I didn’t really care for them when I was growing up, but I had the idea years later to come up with a cocktail that kind of revolves around that. I spoke with my mentor, Terry Jordan, and we came up with ideas to incorporate different types of liqueurs and different flavors, and we got close to it.

So, when Signature Magazine said they would like something that makes me think of the holiday season, it brought back the memories of those chocolate-covered cherries my mother used to put out. So, I present to you the Merry Maraschino.

Jack Wolf is a bartender at Patio 44 and has been bartending in Hattiesburg for 30 years.

MERRY MARASCHINO

INGREDIENTS:

• 1/2 ounce cherry liqueur.

• 1/4 ounce Amaretto.

• 1 ounce vanilla vodka.

• 1/4 ounce white chocolate liqueur.

• 1/8 ounce grenadine.

• 2 ounces heavy cream.

GARNISH:

• Chocolate syrup.

• Cherries.

• Sprig of mint.

DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients to shaker filled halfway with ice. Shake vigorously until shaker is frosty on bottom. Take a standard martini glass and drizzle chocolate syrup to cascade inside. Pour in mixed concoction and garnish with cherries and a sprig of mint. Serve with a small plate of cherries drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Photos by Rob Walker, Walker Photo Works